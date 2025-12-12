Comedian and television host Ellen DeGeneres, best known for her long-running US talk show, has relocated to the Cotswolds with her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, seeking a quieter life away from the United States. The couple purchased a multimillion-pound farmhouse in the picturesque south-west of England following Donald Trump's re-election in 2024, citing political concerns and a desire for a more peaceful lifestyle.

Since their arrival, reports have emerged suggesting that some local residents have expressed frustration over the presence of high-profile newcomers. Social media commentary and news coverage indicate that certain villagers feel DeGeneres is 'not welcome,' reflecting broader anxieties about celebrities moving into traditionally private communities. At the same time, other sources emphasise that the couple is polite, respectful and largely accepted by their neighbours.

The situation highlights wider debates about the influence of celebrities on rural areas, where arrivals can alter local dynamics, property values and community cohesion. For some, the presence of well-known figures is seen as a disruption; for others, it represents an economic and cultural benefit.

Celebrity Move to the Countryside

DeGeneres and De Rossi chose the Cotswolds, a region famed for its rolling hills, historic villages and rural charm, as their new home. Speaking in Cheltenham, DeGeneres described life in the area as 'absolutely beautiful' and a welcome contrast to the pace of her former life in the United States, according to euronews. The couple has shared glimpses of their countryside living, including chickens and sheep wandering the grounds and panoramic views of the surrounding hills.

Ellen DeGeneres looking dramatically different from her Hollywood years after fleeing the U.S. and permanently moving to the UK following Trump’s election.



The former talk show host showed off her new brown hair as she mowed her lawn at her English home. pic.twitter.com/uUGmZdc5av — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 7, 2025

The Cotswolds has long been a favoured location for affluent individuals and celebrities, attracting attention for its blend of natural beauty and exclusivity. High-profile arrivals can sometimes spark tensions over changes to local culture, media presence, and rising property prices, particularly in villages that have historically maintained quiet and private environments.

Neighbours' Reactions

​​Some locals have reportedly voiced disapproval of DeGeneres' move. Kinsey Schofield, host of 'Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered', told Sky News Australia that residents 'don't like her' and are unfriendly towards 'all of the celebrities like Ellen moving into this sacred and anonymous area,' adding that some would prefer such figures to 'stay in America.' Reports from the Daily Mail also detail objections to a single-storey extension planned by the couple, with concerns raised over flood risk and potential impact on nearby historic features.

However, other accounts suggest a more welcoming response. A local speaking to People magazine described the couple as 'chilled and very polite' and noted that villagers generally respect their privacy. This underscores the mixed nature of sentiment within the community, where some residents may resent change while others are largely indifferent or supportive.

Ellen DeGeneres' Cotswolds nightmare: How star has endured miserable year from hell after ditching Hollywood for the English countryside https://t.co/BUavBSm5mC — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) December 7, 2025

@ellendegeneres Here’s an update on our life in the UK so far. @Yes Yes Media TV ♬ original sound - Ellen DeGeneres

Navigating Life Away from Hollywood

DeGeneres and De Rossi's move illustrates the challenges faced by public figures integrating into quiet rural communities. The contrasting accounts of local reception show how admiration and resentment can exist simultaneously. While social media often amplifies criticism, on-the-ground interactions may be more civil and respectful than online reports suggest.

As the couple continues to settle into the Cotswolds, their experience reflects broader conversations about celebrity, privacy, and community life. It highlights the complexities of balancing personal lifestyle choices with the expectations and perceptions of long-standing residents in historically private villages. In this case, the presence of high-profile residents is simultaneously a source of fascination, criticism and cautious acceptance.