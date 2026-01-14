Melissa Gilbert, best known for her role in Little House on the Prairie, has spoken publicly for the first time since her husband, actor and director Timothy Busfield, surrendered to authorities in New Mexico on 13 January 2026. Busfield faces serious charges of child abuse and criminal sexual contact with a minor following an arrest warrant issued earlier this month.

Gilbert has made clear that her attention is now on their 'very large family,' while her husband prepares to face the allegations in court. Her statement comes at a time of intense scrutiny, with Busfield denying all accusations and pledging to fight what he has described as 'lies'.

Timothy Busfield Warrant and Surrender

On 9 January, the Albuquerque Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Busfield's arrest, alleging that he engaged in unlawful sexual conduct involving 11-year-old twin boys. Four days later, Busfield surrendered at the Metro Detention Centre in Albuquerque.

The Emmy award-winning film and television actor and director is accused of sexually abusing two child actors who appeared in The Cleaning Lady while he was directing the series in New Mexico in 2022. The show aired from January 2022 until June 2025.

Allegations and Investigation Timeline

According to the arrest warrant obtained by PEOPLE, Officer Marvin Brown reported that one of the minors alleged the abuse began when he was seven years old. The investigation into Busfield formally began in November 2024 after a doctor at the University of New Mexico Hospital (UNMH) alerted police to possible sexual abuse.

The children's parents were then advised by lawyers to take the children to UNMH, where professionals suggested the boys 'were groomed.' However, authorities initially declined to pursue the case. In October 2025, the mother filed another police report and told Child Protective Services that 'her children both disclosed that there was sexual abuse by Timothy from around November 2022 to Spring 2024.'

Further reports in September 2025 revealed that one boy told his counsellor Busfield had touched him inappropriately. A therapist later diagnosed the child, then aged 10, with moderate post‑traumatic stress disorder and anxiety. The warrant also noted behavioural issues including nightmares and bed‑wetting.

Melissa Gilbert Breaks Silence

Gilbert released a statement through her representative, saying she is respecting 'the request of Tim's lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfolds.' She added that she would be shifting her focus to supporting their 'very large family' during this period.

The statement confirmed the actress's support for her husband: 'Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time. We ask that their privacy be respected.' Gilbert, who married Busfield in 2013, is mother to two children, stepmother to Busfield's three, and grandmother to eight grandchildren.

Days after the arrest warrant was released, Gilbert deleted her Instagram account.

Busfield's Denial and Defence Strategy

TMZ reported that while Busfield was at his lawyer's office in Albuquerque, shortly before turning himself in, he said, 'I'm gonna confront these lies. They're horrible,' adding, 'I did not do anything to those little boys.'

Larry Stein, Busfield's civil lawyer, suggested the allegations may have been motivated by revenge, citing claims that the boys' mother was determined to retaliate after her sons were written out of the show's final season.

Warner Bros. Television reportedly initiated an independent investigation with an outside law firm. After interviewing approximately a dozen people, the investigator concluded that the evidence did not support the allegations.