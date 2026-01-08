D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has become the focal point of internet speculation after being linked to the murder of Celeste Rivas, the 15-year-old girl found in the Tesla of the singer and rapper at a Los Angeles impound lot, following reports from staff of a foul odour coming from the vehicle.

It was later confirmed that the car was registered in D4vd's name, and in November 2025, he was identified as a suspect in Rivas' death, though he has not been arrested or formally charged.

As an LA County grand jury hears the evidence, reports indicate that an unnamed female witness has been uncooperative, prompting a 'body attachment' order—or potential arrest.

Now, internet sleuths are turning their attention to Aysia, alleged to be D4vd's girlfriend and a frequent presence in his videos, as they speculate she may be the uncooperative witness. Here's why they think it was her.

Internet Speculations About Aysia Collins

In December 2025, TMZ reported that a female witness had been uncooperative with the LA County grand jury, prompting LA Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman to seek a body attachment—a legal order allowing authorities to compel her appearance in court.

Reports indicate that the witness shares the same lawyer as D4vd's music executive, Robert Morgenroth, and was expected to testify but failed to appear, leaving Silverman 'visibly frustrated' and fueling speculation that an arrest may be imminent.

Although there have been no follow-up reports confirming whether the arrest has taken place or whether the witness has since cooperated, the internet has taken it upon itself to investigate.

Online sleuths quickly turned their attention to Aysia, alleged to be the 'Romantic Homicide' singer's girlfriend. Aysia is seen to be very close to him, part of his inner circle, and frequently appears in or around his content, putting her near the key events that are under scrutiny.

Why the Internet Thinks It Could Be Aysia Collins

YouTube content creator Anna Oop has released a video detailing the reasons why the internet thinks that the uncooperative witness could be Aysia.

First of all, many have pointed out her proximity to D4vd and the timeline. As mentioned earlier, Aysia is part of the singer's inner circle—she has been seen in his videos and social media posts around the time of Rivas' death.

This led the internet to connect the dots, suggesting that her closeness to D4vd makes her someone with potential knowledge of events, which aligns with the description of a female witness connected to D4vd.

Second, the internet speculates that if Aysia were to be a witness, there's a high possibility she would share legal counsel with D4vd's inner circle, namely his music executive.

Online commentators note that Aysia is reportedly part of the same inner circle, making her a plausible candidate in the eyes of investigators and internet users.

Her social media activity has also been examined by online sleuths. Allegedly, screenshots from Aysia's Instagram story surfaced online, in which she wrote:

'For legal and safety reasons, I do not feel comfortable talking about the case. I will speak about it in due time. In the meantime, I suggest you don't believe everything you see online.'

But it should be noted that the screenshot is unverified, but in the internet's defense, the timing is just too good to be a coincidence, as it coincided with the grand jury's push for testimony, which intensified speculation.

Furthermore, they also noticed that Aysia has relocated to Norway. Reddit users and other social media commentators claim that Aysia relocated to Oslo, Norway, shortly after reports of the uncooperative witness emerged.

Some framed this move as 'fleeing' or 'avoiding' the investigation, although there is no verified evidence that this was the case.

There's also a screen recording of Aysia's livestream in which she says, 'We have people admitting to literal, like, murder' in their confessional. The internet speculates that she may be referring to D4vd and that she could know something about the situation.

With all of this speculation, the internet has certainly been operating at a high level of sleuthing. However, it's important to note that there has been no official confirmation that Aysia Collins is the uncooperative witness.

The theories surrounding her are based entirely on circumstantial evidence, social media activity, and online investigation. Authorities have not named the witness, and Collins has not been charged or publicly implicated in any official reports.