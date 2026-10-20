The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across parts of south-west England, Wales, south-east England and Herefordshire on Friday, 23 October, with gusts of up to 70mph possible in exposed coastal areas. The warning highlights a risk of travel disruption, damage to buildings and dangerous conditions along the coast.

The warning is in force from midnight until noon on Friday. Gusts of 50 to 60mph are possible across affected areas, while some exposed locations could experience stronger winds. Periods of heavy rain are expected and could make journeys more difficult.

The exact track of a low-pressure system remains uncertain, meaning the areas that experience the strongest winds could change. The Met Office has advised people to keep checking forecasts and warning updates as Friday approaches.

Travel Disruption and Coastal Risks

The Met Office warns that strong winds could lead to longer journeys or cancellations affecting road, rail, air and ferry services. Some roads and bridges may close, while flying debris could damage buildings or cause injuries. There is also a chance of power cuts, which could affect services such as mobile phone coverage.

Coastal areas face risks from large waves and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts, coastal roads and nearby properties. The Met Office says there is a small chance of injuries or danger to life in these conditions. People should avoid exposed sea fronts during the strongest winds and take care near cliffs.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Winds across parts of southern England and Wales



Friday 0000 – 1200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/TfU9Ok8qZD



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/NVeny7sYeX — Met Office (@metoffice) October 19, 2026

The forecaster recommends securing loose items outside homes, including bins, garden furniture, trampolines and fences. Drivers should check road conditions before setting out, and passengers should check bus and train services for possible disruption. Keeping a torch, spare batteries and a charged phone power pack available may help if electricity supplies are interrupted.

Forecast Track Remains Uncertain

The Met Office expects strong west to north-westerly winds to spread across southern parts of England and Wales on Friday. The position of the low-pressure system will determine where the strongest gusts occur, and forecasters have warned that there is still uncertainty about its track.

Deputy chief forecaster Tom Crabtree said the developing low could bring strong winds and heavy rain as it crosses the UK overnight on Thursday and through Friday. He advised people to monitor the forecast and prepare for unsettled conditions towards the end of the week.

The warning is due to end at noon on Friday, although the Met Office expects conditions to remain breezy as the winds ease from late morning into the early afternoon. The low is forecast to move towards the North Sea later on Friday, with colder air moving across the UK overnight into Saturday.

Rain Arrives as Drought Persists

The unsettled weather comes as drought continues across much of England following a prolonged dry period. The Environment Agency's update published on 16 October said reservoir storage stood at 54 per cent of capacity, around 21 per cent below the long-term average for this time of year. It also reported that severe drought had been declared in parts of Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Somerset, East Sussex and West Sussex.

The incoming rain may improve conditions locally, but one spell of wet weather will not necessarily resolve water shortages. The Environment Agency says significant rainfall is still needed to restore water resources in many areas. People should continue checking local forecasts and warning updates as the system approaches.