Meta has blamed activity involving Anthropic's Claude AI for the temporary suspension of the No Kings movement's Instagram account during nationwide anti-Trump demonstrations, as a US senator questioned the company's relationship with President Donald Trump.

The account disappeared on Saturday, 17 October, during rallies intended to encourage early voting ahead of November's midterm elections. Although Meta apologised and restored the page, organisers said they remained unable to manage it for hours.

Meta Changes Its Explanation

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone initially attributed the suspension to unusually frequent posting, sharing or commenting, saying automated systems had acted incorrectly. On Sunday, 18 October, he offered a more specific explanation after engineers investigated the incident.

Stone said the triggering activity primarily involved reading Instagram profiles, posts and hashtags through a Claude tool. Requests reportedly surged to approximately four times their usual volume in concentrated bursts, resembling automated bot traffic.

According to Meta, an automated review recognised the mistake about an hour later and restored the account. Administrative access took longer to resolve. However, the company did not identify which Claude tool was involved, who operated it or why its activity was associated with the No Kings account.

That unanswered question matters because identifying a tool does not establish that Anthropic deliberately interfered with the protests or that organisers themselves generated the traffic.

Organisers Challenge The Account Suspension

The No Kings Coalition said its Instagram page was unavailable for approximately 90 minutes before becoming publicly visible again. Organisers said full administrative access was not restored until 5:33 pm Eastern time.

The disruption coincided with nearly 3,000 planned events across all 50 states and Washington, DC, focused on mobilising voters before the 3 November elections.

Organisers challenged Meta's initial account, saying their activity had consisted of limited posting and livestreaming rather than an unusual flood of content. They argued that restricting access to a major communications channel during an election mobilisation effort demanded a fuller explanation.

The difference between public visibility and administrative access was significant. Even after followers could see the page again, organisers said they could not use it normally to communicate updates.

Senator Questions Meta's Trump Relationship

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy called for an investigation, arguing that the incident exposed the influence Meta holds over political discussion.

Murphy suggested that, even without deliberate wrongdoing, the company's desire to maintain close ties with Trump could have reduced its incentive to prepare adequately for a major protest day. That was the senator's criticism, not a finding that Meta intentionally targeted the movement or acted under political instructions.

His intervention shifted attention beyond the technical malfunction to the responsibility of platforms hosting election-related communications.

Meta maintains that the suspension was an automated mistake and has apologised. Its account provides a possible technical explanation, but leaves the identity and purpose of the Claude tool unresolved.

For No Kings organisers, the immediate problem was straightforward: their ability to communicate with supporters was interrupted during a nationwide voting campaign. The broader question is whether a platform can explain such an error transparently enough to restore confidence before election day.