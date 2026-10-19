Metallica Rose Harrison, 27, could face the death penalty in connection with the deaths of her husband and three-year-old son at a Pennsylvania resort on 12 October, private investigator Rod Devine told Fox News Digital in a report published on 19 October 2026.

His assessment comes before a scheduled preliminary hearing, with no public confirmation that prosecutors intend to seek capital punishment.

Police found Charles 'Chaz' Harrison, 36, and the couple's son, Tristan, fatally stabbed inside a room at Great Wolf Lodge in Monroe County. Harrison, who is accused of killing them, faces two counts of criminal homicide and remains in Monroe County custody without bail.

Investigators recovered two kitchen knives from the room. According to court documents described by local broadcaster WVIA, resort employees said the knives did not belong to Great Wolf Lodge, while police found other knives with similarly coloured handles at the family's home.

Fox News Digital reported allegations that the weapons were brought from home, but the available records do not conclusively establish their origin.

Devine, a private investigator based in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley, has previously worked as an expert witness for criminal defence teams.

His comments concern what might happen if the case eventually results in a first-degree murder conviction, rather than any decision already made by the court or district attorney.

Why Tristan's Age Could Matter in a Death Penalty Case

Pennsylvania allows capital punishment in certain first-degree murder cases. A conviction alone, however, does not make a defendant eligible for a death sentence without an additional legal finding. Prosecutors must prove at least one statutory aggravating circumstance beyond a reasonable doubt, and a separate sentencing proceeding considers evidence of mitigation.

Devine told Fox News Digital that there are 'factors that have to be reached' before capital punishment becomes a possibility. He has also suggested that aspects of the alleged killings might indicate premeditation, an issue relevant to first-degree murder. That remains an outside investigator's interpretation, not a finding by a judge or jury.

The age of the younger victim may be significant under Pennsylvania law. The state's list of aggravating circumstances includes the murder of a child younger than 12. Tristan was three, meaning the provision could become relevant to a potential first-degree murder conviction concerning his death.

It would not, however, automatically determine the sentence for either killing. A jury considering capital punishment would have to assess the legally established aggravating and mitigating circumstances. The available reporting does not establish that prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty.

Why a Death Sentence Would Not Guarantee an Execution

Even if a death sentence were imposed, an execution would be a separate matter. Pennsylvania continues to permit capital sentences, but executions have been suspended under a gubernatorial moratorium dating to 2015.

Governor Josh Shapiro said in 2023 that he would not issue execution warrants during his term and called for the death penalty to be abolished. His position does not prevent prosecutors from seeking a capital sentence or courts from imposing one under existing law. It does mean that a death sentence would not, by itself, lead to an execution while his stated policy remains in effect.

Devine also raised the possibility that defence lawyers in a capital case might present mitigating evidence, including evidence relating to mental health. He was discussing a potential legal approach, not disclosing a diagnosis or confirming how Harrison's lawyers plan to respond.

No medical findings or formal defence position supporting such an argument were identified in the reports reviewed. Suggestions about Harrison's mental health should therefore not be treated as established facts. Nor can an outside investigator predict how a future sentencing proceeding would conclude.

What Happens Next for Metallica Rose Harrison?

Harrison's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 November at 1pm, according to WVIA. That proceeding will address the criminal case at an early stage, and the available reporting does not suggest prosecutors will announce a death penalty decision at the hearing.

Fox News Digital reported contacting the Pennsylvania governor's office and Monroe County District Attorney's Office, but its 19 October article did not include responses from either. No official decision to pursue capital punishment was established.

For now, Harrison remains accused rather than convicted. Whether the prosecution can establish the charges, whether a first-degree murder conviction could follow, and whether capital sentencing would be sought are all unresolved questions.