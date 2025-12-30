A massive collection of motorcycles worth approximately $40 million (£32 million) has been seized by Mexican authorities in their hunt for Ryan James Wedding, a former Olympic snowboarder now accused of running one of North America's largest drug trafficking operations.

Wedding remains on the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list as the international manhunt intensifies.

Authorities seized 62 high-end motorcycles after executing search warrants across four properties in Mexico City and the state of Mexico. The FBI's Los Angeles office announced the operation on 29 December.

The operation was conducted through collaboration between Mexican authorities, the FBI, Los Angeles Police Department, and Royal Canadian Mounted Police, according to the announcement.

This month, Mexican authorities executed multiple search warrants and seized a large number of motorcycles with an estimated value of approximately $40 million USD believed to be owned by FBI’s Top Ten Fugitive Ryan James Wedding. This successful seizure is a result of… pic.twitter.com/yessXdMYDV — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) December 29, 2025

Olympic Snowboarder's Fall From Grace

Wedding's journey from athlete to alleged drug lord is a dramatic fall from grace. The 44-year-old Canadian competed in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, where he finished 24th in the men's parallel giant slalom event.

Two decades later, he is wanted for crimes far removed from the Olympic slopes.

He now faces charges of running a transnational drug trafficking operation that allegedly ships 60 metric tonnes of cocaine annually from Colombia through Mexico and Southern California to Canada and other locations.

Prosecutors claim his criminal enterprise generates billions annually. Wedding was indicted in October 2024 on charges including running a continuing criminal enterprise, murder in connection with organised crime, and drug trafficking.

Murder Charges and International Manhunt

Wedding faces additional charges from November 2025 for allegedly ordering the murder of a federal witness. The victim was Montreal-born Jonathan Acebedo-Garcia, who had turned FBI informant.

Acebedo-Garcia was gunned down at a restaurant in Medellín, Colombia in January 2025, before he could testify.

According to court documents cited by CBC News, Wedding had met with Acebedo-Garcia and his alleged right-hand man, Andrew Clark, at a Mexico City coffee shop in January 2024, roughly one year before the witness's assassination.

Wedding also faces murder charges in connection with the November 2023 killings of two family members in Caledon, Ontario. Prosecutors say the murders were retaliation for a stolen drug shipment that had passed through Southern California.

Web of Luxury Assets Seized

The motorcycles are just the latest in a string of high-value seizures targeting Wedding's alleged empire.

Last month, authorities seized an ultra-rare 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-GTR Roadster valued at $13 million (£10.4 million). Only six roadsters of this model were ever built. Reports revealed the car had been purchased by Rolan Sokolovski, a Toronto jeweller American authorities identified as one of Wedding's chief money launderers.

Alongside the motorcycles, Mexican authorities also seized two Olympic medals, artwork, two vehicles, and drugs during the recent raids. The US Treasury Department says Wedding uses luxury cars, motorcycles, properties, front companies, and cryptocurrency to create a 'complex web' shielding his vast wealth.

Protected by Sinaloa Cartel

Wedding is believed to be hiding in Mexico under the protection of the Sinaloa cartel. Standing 6 feet 3 inches (170.5 cm) tall and weighing roughly 17 stone (240 pounds), he speaks both English and Spanish. The fugitive operates under multiple aliases including 'El Jefe', 'Public Enemy', 'Giant', and 'Jesse Conrad King'.

The FBI launched a social media campaign in August focused on Mexico City's suburbs in an effort to generate tips about Wedding's whereabouts.

$15 Million Reward Offered

The US Department of State has put up a $15 million (£11.9 million) reward for information leading to Wedding's arrest and conviction. It's one of the largest bounties ever offered by American law enforcement.

FBI Director Kash Patel has compared Wedding to notorious drug traffickers Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman and Pablo Escobar.

Anyone with information concerning Wedding is urged to contact the FBI via WhatsApp, Signal, or Telegram at (424) 495-0614, or submit tips online at https://tips.fbi.gov. He should be considered armed and dangerous.