In a political landscape where rhetoric often leans toward the inflammatory, influencer Sneako has sparked fresh controversy after doubling down on another streamer's derogatory remarks against Vice President JD Vance and his family. The discourse has transitioned from standard policy critique into a highly personal and racialised attack on the VP's domestic life.

Sneako made the statement following an interview, where streamer Clavicular called Vance a 'subhuman.' Sneako took it further, insulting Vance's wife and kids, too. In a recent stream, he declared that Vance's wife 'literally eats s**t" and that "His kids have poop DNA.'

Sneako Supports 'Subhuman' Label and Targets Vance Family

During a recent stream, Sneako addressed the viral interview where Clavicular labelled JD Vance as 'subhuman'. The American online personality, whose real name is Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, said he saw the backlash against the streamer for his remarks about Vance. This, however, has not stopped Sneako from making the same disparaging statement against the second family.

'Because he is. JD Vance is subhuman,' Sneako said of the Vice President. 'He has a recessed maxilla. He's sub 5.' He also called Vance 'fat' and 'overweight.' Aside from criticising Vance's appearance, he also slammed his wife and kids.

'He is married to a cheat. His wife literally eats s**t,' Sneako continued. 'His kids have poop DNA.'

Sneako added that he's not voting for Vance and claimed that the VP is 'connected to Palantir' and 'probably got raped by Peter Thiel.'

'Complete subhuman,' he concluded.

Sneako's commentary shifted from political critique to personal vitriol, focusing on the lineage of Vance's children. His rhetoric echoed fringe ethno-nationalist sentiments, framing the Vice President's family structure as a betrayal of the values his followers expect him to uphold.

SNEAKO speaks on the backlash Clavicular received after calling JD Vance “subhuman” on the Michael Knowles podcast and saying he’d vote for Gavin Newsom solely because he mogs, then impersonates Clavicular 😭💀



“He has a recessed maxilla, he’s sub 5, he’s fat and overweight.… pic.twitter.com/JGY0arpCzY — SNEAKO UPDATES (@Sneak0o) December 29, 2025

The 'Looksmaxxing' Debate

The catalyst for this latest round of online discourse was an interview involving Clavicular, who made the explicit claim that JD Vance is 'subhuman'. Clavicular appeared on The Michael Knowles Show podcast, where they discussed the next presidential election. During the conversation, Clavicular said that the 2028 election would be between Vance and Gavin Newsom and in his opinion, the latter would win.

'JD Vance is subhuman,' Clavicular said. When asked to explain, Clavicular mocked Vance's physical features. 'He's got a very short total facial width to height ratio,' Clavicular said. 'He's obese, [and has a] very recessed side profile.' He also called being 'fat' something 'embarrassing.' 'How are you, you fat and you expect to like lead a country? You can't even be in shape, you know' Clavicular stated.

When the host asked if he would vote for the 'pro-mass migrant, pro-trans, pro-murder the babies' Newsom over the 'extremely intelligent [and] very right-wing' Vance just because Newsom is 'skinnier,' Clavicular replied, '100 times over. Yeah.'

Speaking to Michael Knowles, Clavicular is distraught over JD Vance being a fat dysgenic slob. pic.twitter.com/4kA6oaftIk — Fractured Light (@FracturedLight0) December 28, 2025

A History of Attacks on Usha Vance

JD Vance and his family have been in the spotlight as Americans await the next election. Sneako is not the first to criticise Vance's wife, Usha. Political analyst Joy Reid claimed that if Vance were to replace Trump in the Oval Office, then he had to get rid of his 'brown Hindi wife' and replace her with a 'white queen,' referring to Erika Kirk.

Reid claimed that MAGA supporters are not open-minded and they are motivated by their 'hatred [of] non-white immigrants,' so Usha would not be the ideal first lady for them.

Reid made the statement after Erika and Vance's onstage hug went viral. Erika introduced the VP at a TPUSA event in October, and they embraced, but many found the gesture too intimate for a grieving widow and a family man, sparking rumours that something was going on between the two.