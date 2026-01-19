Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner has issued a rare and forceful public rebuke after video footage showed far-right influencers celebrating a banned, antisemitic Kanye West song inside a South Beach nightclub, igniting outrage across Florida and beyond.

The viral footage showing influencers playing the antisemitic song 'Heil Hitler,' and allegedly chanting along to it, has sparked local political repercussions, community outrage, and renewed scrutiny of extremist rhetoric spilling into public life.

The incident, involving figures including Nick Fuentes, Sneako and Andrew Tate, centred on the track, a song widely condemned for glorifying Nazi ideology.

As the footage spread online, the controversy quickly escalated from viral scandal to civic crisis, forcing local leaders and businesses to confront how extremist rhetoric is spilling into public nightlife spaces.

The Miami Beach Mayor, who is Jewish, described himself as 'disturbed and disgusted' by viral videos showing the group chanting along to the banned track 'Heil Hitler' at Vendôme Miami over the weekend.

Mayor's Rebuke: Antisemitism Has 'No Place' in Miami Beach

Mayor Steven Meiner released a formal condemnation after social media clips showed the group arriving in Miami blasting Kanye West's controversial and widely condemned song 'Heil Hitler,' and later inside Vendôme as the track was played during a VIP bottle parade.

— Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner (@StevenMeiner) January 19, 2026

In his statement, Meiner said he was 'disturbed and disgusted' by the videos and called the gestures and chanting symbols of hatred and genocide connected to one of history's darkest chapters.

Meiner underscored that Miami Beach is an inclusive city and extremist ideology should not be welcomed into its public spaces or nightlife venues.

The mayor's remarks came as the matter went viral across platforms, including X, Instagram and TikTok, drawing millions of views and widespread condemnation.

His reaction marks one of the most forceful local governmental responses to extremist content in recent memory.

The Incident at Vendôme

The controversy began over the weekend when footage emerged of a group of controversial internet personalities, including Nick Fuentes, Sneako, Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate, Myron Gaines, and Clavicular, in Miami Beach.

Nazis doing nazi things👀



Nick Fuentes, Sneako, Clavicular, and Andrew Tate were at a Miami nightclub where Ye's song "Heil Hitler" was played at their request.

Video captured both inside a party van and inside Vendôme, a high-end South Beach nightclub, shows the group listening to Kanye West's 'Heil Hitler', a song that has been banned by many platforms and countries because of its extremist content and praise of Adolf Hitler.

The video clips circulating online allegedly show some members singing along, celebrating, and making Nazi salutes while the track played.

🚨 Andrew Tate rolls up with Nick Fuentes, Sneako, Tristan Tate, Clavicular, Myron and Justin Waller — all stepping into the club while Ye’s banned track bangs through the speakers.



Y'all fw the crossovers!?🤔

Nightclub Vendôme swiftly issued a public apology on social media, calling the footage 'deeply offensive and unacceptable' and stating the venue does not condone antisemitism or hate speech. The venue also revealed it had launched an internal review to examine how the request was honoured.

Footage and posts show that the track was played at the group's request, which has intensified criticism of the venue's vetting and music-selection protocols.

Kanye West's 'Heil Hitler' was released independently in May 2025 as part of his controversy-ridden album In a Perfect World and has been widely condemned for antisemitic content. It has been banned from major streaming services and in some jurisdictions, including Germany, where extremist symbolism is prohibited by law.

The song's release triggered global backlash, leading to visa cancellations and distribution bans in several countries.

Community Impact and Wider Backlash

The incident has elicited condemnation from civic leaders, Jewish organisations, and commentators, raising alarms about the normalisation of extremist symbolism in mainstream venues.

Local activists and observers argue that allowing the banned track to be played publicly, and celebrated by influential personalities with sizable audiences, represents a dangerous trend toward public visibility of extremist ideology.

Jewish Miami nightlife mogul David Grutman is banning Clavicular from all Miami clubs after playing Ye's song "Heil Hitler"

One hospitality industry reaction reportedly involves prominent restaurateur David Grutman allegedly banning influencer Clavicular from his suite of venues in retaliation, though that report has not been confirmed by Grutman's own organisations.

In addition to the Miami Beach mayor's statement, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also condemned the incident, saying hate has no place in the county and calling for accountability to protect community safety.

Hate has no home in Miami-Dade County. Reports of Nazi slogans at a Miami Beach club are deeply disturbing and unacceptable. We stand against antisemitism and all hate, and expect swift accountability to keep our community safe and respectful for all. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) January 19, 2026

The outrage over the 'Heil Hitler' video has ignited a wider conversation about extremist rhetoric and the responsibilities of nightlife venues in safeguarding public spaces against hate speech.

As scrutiny intensifies, the episode raises uncomfortable questions about how quickly hate speech can move from fringe platforms into mainstream spaces — and who is responsible for stopping it.