Veteran Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, 73, now has a GoFundMe campaign to prevent eviction from his Los Angeles residence after falling behind on rent by nearly $60,000 (£44,600).

A new fundraiser, named Help Mickey Rourke Stay in His Home, has been launched with the approval of Rourke himself. It was created by Liya-Joelle Jones, a friend and part of his management team, with the goal of raising $100,000 (£74,200) to address overdue rent and associated housing expenses.

Campaign organisers state that the appeal aims to offer 'stability and peace of mind' as Rourke works to resolve his financial issues. In the initial hours following its launch on 4 January 2026, the fundraiser amassed several thousand dollars, yet it still had quite a lot to cover to reach its goal.

As of writing, Rourke's estimated net worth is $50,000 (£37,000), according to Celebrity Net Worth. This marks a staggering drop from early 2025, when his fortune was valued at around $5 million (£3.8 million).

Why Is Rourke Facing Eviction?

A legal complaint filed at the end of December 2025 has led to an eviction threat for Rourke, who received a three-day notice demanding payment of $59,100 (£43,800) in overdue rent. Otherwise, he would have to vacate the rental property in Los Angeles. The landlord, named in documents as Eric Goldie, is pursuing legal fees along with the cancellation of the lease agreement.

Rourke secured a lease for the three-bedroom Spanish bungalow in March 2025. It started with a monthly rent of $5,200 (£3,800) and was subsequently raised to $7,000 (£5,200). The residence, recognised for its rich history, was built in 1926 and formerly the home of renowned author Raymond Chandler.

Journey Through Hollywood

Rourke has had a remarkable acting career that stretches over four decades, featuring roles in both beloved cult classics and prominent Hollywood films. His biography reveals that he captured critical acclaim in the early 1980s through performances in films like Diner (1982) and Rumble Fish (1983), solidifying his status as a prominent dramatic actor.

His career reached new heights with a remarkable return in Darren Aronofsky's The Wrestler (2008), earning him a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Among the significant works are the provocative drama 9½ Weeks (1986), the noir-inspired Sin City (2005), and the major Marvel hit Iron Man 2 (2010).

Rourke's journey had also extended beyond the realm of acting. In the early 1990s, he stepped away from Hollywood to engage in professional boxing, a decision that changed his physical appearance and influenced the trajectory of his career.

Personal Struggles Beyond the Spotlight

Rourke's life outside of the spotlight has been marked by significant ups and downs. Following a rough childhood in New York and Florida, he stepped into the Hollywood limelight, garnering early recognition. However, he later encountered personal struggles, such financial difficulties and public controversies.

In April 2025, Rourke's time on Celebrity Big Brother UK attracted considerable scrutiny due to inappropriate conduct that resulted him leaving the program. Reports at the time detailed several confrontations with fellow housemates and warnings from production before his exit. The incident generated widespread media attention and reportedly led to a legal dispute over withheld appearance fees.

Prior incidents also highlight long‑standing struggles with mental health and trauma. AOL reports that Rourke has previously shared details about darker periods in his life when he battled depression and suicidal thoughts, describing moments of profound despair that predated his comeback.

Despite previous successes and a career filled with memorable performances, Rourke's current situation highlights the unpredictable and harsh nature of the entertainment world. The outcome of his fundraising campaign to save his home is still uncertain, yet it highlights a deeply personal narrative connected to a well-known figure in the familiar Hollywood industry.