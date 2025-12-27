Daniel Radcliffe's fortune has topped £102 million ($136 million), according to new accounts filed at Companies House on Christmas Eve.

The filing for Gilmore Jacobs Ltd, the private company Radcliffe runs with his parents, shows the 35-year-old actor's wealth jumped from £96.3 million ($128.5 million) in March to £102 million by the end of 2024. According to The Sun, that's a £5.7 million ($7.6 million) increase in just nine months.

Gilmore Jacobs Ltd channels all of Radcliffe's earnings and manages his property investments. His parents, Marcia and Alan Radcliffe, set the company up in 2000 when their son landed the role of Harry Potter aged 11. Both serve as directors alongside him.

The figures show Radcliffe's wealth grows by roughly £500,000 ($667,230) each month, driven primarily by investments rather than acting work. It's been 14 years since the final Harry Potter film came out in 2011, yet his fortune has increased by more than £27 million ($36 million) in that time.

Radcliffe earned an estimated £75 million ($100 million) from playing the boy wizard across eight films between 2001 and 2011.

Property Portfolio and Investments

The latest Companies House filing shows Gilmore Jacobs Ltd holds significant property investments. The portfolio is estimated to include assets worth over £3 million ($4 million), though the exact breakdown isn't disclosed.

Radcliffe owns multiple properties in New York. He sold a West Village flat for $5.3 million (£4.2 million) in 2022. He's also reported to rent out another apartment on Mercer Street for around $20,000 (£15,700) per month.

In London, he previously owned a flat in Fulham worth over £1 million ($1.33 million), though recent property holdings haven't been publicly confirmed.

What stands out is how Radcliffe's parents have managed his money. Whilst many child stars end up broke or in legal battles over their earnings, the Radcliffes set up a structure that protected and grew their son's wealth from the start.

Life After Harry Potter

Radcliffe's career choices since Potter have been deliberately noncommercial. He's appeared in small indie films, done theatre work, and taken quirky roles that many actors with his wealth would avoid.

He won a Tony Award in 2024 for his performance in Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway. The Stephen Sondheim musical ran for months but wouldn't have paid anywhere near what a Hollywood blockbuster offers.

Other recent projects include Swiss Army Man, where he played a flatulent corpse, and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a comedy biopic. Neither were box office hits, but both gave him creative freedom.

'I got paid so well for doing the Harry Potter films, it's ridiculous,' he said in a 2012 interview. When asked if he thought he deserved that money, he admitted he didn't - but took it anyway.

That financial security has let him pick projects he finds interesting rather than lucrative. 'I don't really do anything with my money,' he told The Telegraph in 2016. 'Having money means you don't have to worry about it, which is very lovely freedom.'

Philanthropy and Personal Life

Radcliffe is known for his charitable work. He's been a long-time supporter of The Trevor Project, which helps homeless LGBTQ+ youth. He also serves as vice president of Demelza, a children's hospice charity.

He's repeatedly said he feels a moral obligation to use his wealth to help others, though he doesn't publicise specific donation amounts.

In his personal life, Radcliffe became a father in April 2023. He and partner Erin Darke, an actress he met on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2012, welcomed a son. The couple splits time between London and New York but keeps their family life extremely private.

He's made clear he won't be returning to the Harry Potter franchise. When asked about the upcoming HBO television series, he said he's happy to let someone else take on the role.

What the Numbers Don't Show

The £102 million figure likely understates Radcliffe's actual wealth. The Companies House filing only covers what goes through Gilmore Jacobs Ltd.

His ongoing Potter royalties from merchandise, streaming platforms, and continued film sales aren't included. His face still appears on products worldwide, and the eight films continue generating revenue. These payments could be substantial but remain undisclosed.

At 35, Radcliffe is one of Britain's wealthiest actors under 40. His fortune has grown consistently since the Potter films ended, suggesting the investments his parents set up continue performing well.

Unlike many actors who chase franchise roles for financial security, Radcliffe already has that security locked in. He's free to spend his career doing exactly what he wants, which increasingly means theatre work and passion projects rather than big-budget films.