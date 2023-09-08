Microsoft is currently testing a feature called "Continue on Phone". The feature allows users to transition their chats on Bing Chat from desktop to mobile.

The new feature is currently being tested with select users. All they need to do to try the new feature is to click the "Continue on Phone" button.

You can access this button simply by hovering over the conversations in Bing Chat. When you click the button, a QR code will appear. Next, you just need to scan the QR to continue the conversation on your mobile app.

How does the new feature work?

If you do not have the Bing App installed, this QR will try to download it on your Android or iOS/iPhone. Those who already have the Bing App can open it on their phone. Also, it is worth noting that you can use any QR code scanner and scan this code.

Since the "Continue on Phone" feature is still in beta stage, it's a hit-and-miss. In other words, it doesn't always work. The folks at Windows Latest managed to get their hands on some promotional documents that shed some light on how the feature works.

Once you scan the code, the Bing Chat conversation will instantly pick up where it left off on the desktop. However, it will work only if the app is installed. Just like the existing history feature, the "Continue on Phone" feature works in real-time.

When the website tested the feature, the QR code redirected it to the Play Store even when the Bing App was already installed. Furthermore, the site shared screenshots to explain the pretty straightforward process of using the feature.

In fact, Windows Latest even recorded a video to explain exactly how "Continue on Phone" works with Bing AI. Despite being buggy, Microsoft's latest feature could end up bridging the gap between platforms when using Bing Chat.

Meanwhile, you can use Bing Chat on Android via SwiftKey keyboard, Microsoft Edge, and Bing App. The company recently added Bing Chat AI tools to Google Chrome, as well. This is a major sign the company doesn't want to restrict the reach of Bing AI to desktop users.

The new feature is expected to streamline interactions between users who hop between devices. Moreover, it shows the Bing Chat AI platform's flexibility and adaptability.

Microsoft teases plugins support for Bing AI

Last month, Microsoft added third-party plugin support on Bing Chat AI. Plugins allow users to access more apps and APIs directly using AI. For instance, you can use the Kayak plugin to browse flight tickets and discover recipes using the Instacart plugin.

Only five plugins are currently available. However, Microsoft is expected to publish more plugins in the coming weeks. The company announced a slew of new AI features for Bing and the Edge browser back in May.