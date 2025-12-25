Patrick Cassidy Finn, better known as Pat Finn, the warm-spirited and popular actor reputed for his roles in 'The Middle,' 'Friends,' and 'Seinfeld,' has died at 60.

Finn passed away on 22 December 2025 after a three-year battle with bladder cancer, said his family in a statement.

A familiar face to television audiences for more than three decades, Finn built a career on gentle humour, reliability and human warmth.

Tributes from family, friends and colleagues describe a man whose kindness off-screen matched his charm on it.

'Pat never met a stranger, only friends he didn't know yet,' the statement said.

His daughter, Cassidy, poured her messages for her late father on social media, 'Dad... you were and are a role model and an inspiration to everyone you met. I tried to think of a word to describe you, but no word could ever do it justice. You are Pat Finn.'

She added that the 'least shocking thing was hearing the nurses say they have never seen so many people show up at a hospital for someone.'

'That was my dad.'

Death and Fight with Cancer

Finn died after a long and painful struggle with bladder cancer. In 2022, he received treatment for the disease with its subsequent inactivity. Nevertheless, it came back and permeated his entire body.

Whatever the state of his health, he conveyed his appreciation for his career and life. According to his family, he died peacefully in their home in Los Angeles, and there were loved ones and friends who were with him throughout his final months.

Words and Reflections

In interviews, Finn spoke about his admiration for his work and life, and said he was lucky to have discovered his vocation in acting and comedy. His wife, Donna Finn, stated that he was an easygoing and kind individual, to the point that he maintained a positive attitude even during his illness.

His humour and strength are fondly remembered by friends and colleagues, including comedian Jeff Dye, who said Finn had an ideal sense of humour and was a good friend rather than a celebrity.

I don’t like to be the guy who post pics with celebrities that pass. But this guy wasn’t just a celebrity to me. He was a friend. One of the best dudes I knew with a PERFECT sense of humor. I love you Pat Finn and I’ll see again in the after , we can sing together and shake our… pic.twitter.com/pQhobHKbCZ — Jeff Dye (@JeffDye) December 24, 2025

Famous Films and Television Appearances

Throughout his career, Pat Finn appeared in various movies and television shows and made a tremendous impact each time. His best TV appearance was playing Bill Norwood on the ABC series 'The Middle,' in which he appeared in 23 episodes between 2010 and 2018.

Other screen appearances of Finn included 'Seinfeld,' where he appeared in the episode 'The Reverse Peephole' as Joe Mayo, hosting a party. The episode, 'The One That Could Have Been,' features him in his role as Dr Roger, the boyfriend of Monica in the 'Friends' series.

Besides, Finn also appeared as a guest on 'King of Queens,' 'That 70s Show,' 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' 'Wizards of Waverly Place,'2 Broke Girls,' and 'The Goldbergs.'

His credits include films such as 'Dude, Where My Car?' 'Funny Thing About Love,' 'It's Complicated,' and 'I Love You, Beth Cooper.'

Estimated Net Worth

By the time of his death, Pat Finn had an estimated net worth of about $46.5 million from his forays into television and movies, commercials, and academia, according to Merca 2.0.

Early Milestones

Patrick Cassidy Finn was born to parents who encouraged him to develop a heightened awareness of humour, and he came into the world on July 31, 1965, in Evanston, Illinois. He attended Loyola Academy and then moved to Marquette University, where he met a future comedy legend and lifelong friend, Chris Farley. Both performed in the Second City improv troupe post-graduation in 1987, where they continued to hone their craft on stage and on TV.

It was in the 1990s that Finn broke through on television with recurring appearances on 'The George Wendt Show,' 'Murphy Brown,' and '3rd Rock from the Sun.'

Personal Life and Legacy

He married Donna in 1999, and they had three children together - Cassidy, Caitlin, and Ryan. A gentle, humorous, and modest man, Finn always kept his colleagues and friends close and is remembered as happy on and off the screen.

The family asked for respect and privacy at this time, as well as to be 'kind to try and make one person's life a little easier every day, and to Bear Down.'

'It's what Pat would want, too,' the statement concluded.