The death of bestselling 'Shopaholic' series novelist Sophie Kinsella at 55 has prompted a global wave of tributes and renewed interest in the enduring appeal of her books, particularly their journey from page to screen.

Kinsella, born Madeleine Sophie Wickham, died peacefully after a private three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, her family announced on social media.

As readers revisit her work, one question resurfaces: How many of Sophie Kinsella's novels were adapted into films? The answer reveals both the cultural footprint of her storytelling and the timeless quality of her emotionally rich, comedy-driven narratives.

How Many Sophie Kinsella Books Became Movies?

In total, three of Sophie Kinsella's books were adapted into feature films. Two came from her iconic Shopaholic series, and one from her bestselling standalone fiction.

1. Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)

The most famous adaptation came in 2009 with Confessions of a Shopaholic, starring Isla Fisher.

The film combines storylines from two early Shopaholic novels:

• The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic (2000)

• Shopaholic Abroad (2001)

These books introduce Becky Bloomwood, a charming, catastrophically impulsive shopper whose financial misadventures and romantic entanglements became a cultural phenomenon. The movie helped cement Becky as one of the most recognisable romantic-comedy heroines of the 2000s.

'The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic', the first book by Kinsella, features a character, Becky, who is a seriously addicted shopper, and her second book, 'Shopaholic Abroad,' narrates how the character gets an opportunity to work in New York City, both of which have become foundations for the film.

2. Can You Keep a Secret? (2019)

Kinsella's 2003 novel was adapted into a 2019 film starring Alexandra Daddario and Tyler Hoechlin. The plot follows Emma Corrigan, a young woman who spills her life's secrets to a stranger she believes is about to die in a plane crash — only to discover he is her company's new CEO.

The adaptation revived global interest in Kinsella's standalone fiction and introduced a new generation to her signature mix of humour, vulnerability and romantic chaos.

A Literary Career That Shaped a Generation

Beyond her three film adaptations, Kinsella's impact on contemporary fiction is immeasurable. Her books have sold more than 50 million copies in over 60 countries and have been translated into more than 40 languages.

Her bibliography includes:

• 10 Shopaholic novels

• 13 standalones, including The Undomestic Goddess

• Young adult works and books for younger readers

• Novels published under her real name, Madeleine Wickham

Her 2024 release, What Does It Feel Like?, was named one of The New York Times' 100 Notable Books of the Year and one of The Guardian's top romance titles — recognition that reflected her continued creative power even while undergoing intense medical treatment.

At the age of 24, her first novel, 'The Tennis Party, was written under her married name, Madeleine Wickham.

In her career, Kinsella wrote over 25 novels, many under her own name, Wickham, and 18 under her pseudonym, Sophie Kinsella.

Earlier, Kinsella was shortlisted for Author of the Year at the British Book Awards, or Nibbies.

In 2024, her novel, 'What Does It Feel Like?' was hailed as one of the 100 Notable Books of the Year by The New York Times, and ranked one of the five best romance books by The Guardian.

Sophie Kinsella's Cinematic Legacy: Key Numbers

• 3 feature films adapted from her novels

• 50+ million books sold worldwide

• 40+ languages her works have been translated into

• 10 Shopaholic novels providing future franchise potential

• 25+ years of bestselling publications

• 2 major film studios have released adaptations of her books

• Millions of streaming views since the release of Can You Keep a Secret? (2019)

These numbers underline why studios continue to consider her catalogue a valuable storytelling resource.

Her Battle With Glioblastoma

Kinsella was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2022, but decided to announce her health status on X (formerly Twitter) in April 2024.

The BBC states that glioblastoma is considered to be one of the most dangerous forms of brain cancer, as it grows quickly after it has been removed from the brain.

According to the Brain Tumour Research, about 3,200 people are diagnosed with glioblastoma annually in the UK, and about 6.8% or 160 survive for five years or more.

Despite surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, Kinsella continued writing — a testament to her resilience and devotion to her readers.

Conclusion

Sophie Kinsella's legacy stretches far beyond the three films based on her novels. Her work reshaped romantic comedy for a modern generation, blending wit, emotional insight and relatable chaos in a way few authors could emulate. Her adaptations — Confessions of a Shopaholic and Can You Keep a Secret? — capture only a fraction of her creative universe, but they remain enduring reminders of her storytelling magic.

As readers mourn her loss, her books, her characters and her cinematic adaptations continue to bring comfort, joy and escape — just as she intended.