Millie Bobby Brown is stepping into a new chapter just as the debate around her most famous role reaches its peak.

The actress recently closed her journey as Eleven in the 'Stranger Things Season 5' finale on Netflix. The episode aired worldwide in late 2025. It immediately divided viewers. While it ended one of streaming's biggest shows, it also raised questions about how Brown's future roles may land with audiences.

After nearly a decade tied to 'Stranger Things,' Brown now finds herself at a turning point. The finale marked the end of Eleven's story. It also marked the moment when attention moved firmly to what comes next. How she transitions away from the character has become a major talking point across social media and entertainment circles.

Life After Eleven Begins

The 'Stranger Things Finale' closed a defining era for Millie Bobby Brown. She was just a child when she first appeared as Eleven in 2016. Over the years, the role made her one of Netflix's biggest stars. With the series now complete, the spotlight has shifted. Instead of Hawkins and the Upside Down, the focus is on her upcoming projects.

According to updates shared by @FilmUpdates on X and listings on her IMDb page, Brown already has four major projects lined up. Each one moves her further away from the sci-fi world that made her famous. Together they form what many see as a deliberate reset of her screen image.

Future Projects of Brown

First comes 'Enola Holmes 3'. Brown will once again play detective Enola Holmes. This time, the story moves to Malta. The film follows Enola as 'her aspirations merge in her most complex and dangerous case yet'. Philip Barantini is directing. Familiar faces return, including Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge and Helena Bonham Carter. Despite strong interest the film does not yet have a release date.

Next is 'Perfect'. The film focuses on American gymnast Kerri Strug. The story follows Strug as she 'tries to overcome a terrible injury in order to compete for a gold medal in the 1996 Olympics'. Brown is set to play Strug. Gia Coppola is directing. Beyond that, details remain limited and no release date has been announced.

Brown then shifts tone with 'Just Picture It'. The Netflix film pairs her with Gabriel LaBelle. According to Tudum, the story follows two college students who are stunned when their phones glitch. The devices begin showing images from ten years in the future, featuring them as a happily married couple with kids'. Lee Toland Krieger directs. The cast also includes Julian Dennison, Idina Menzel and Margo Martindale. The project will be Brown's first romantic comedy and it is still without a release date.

Finally, there is 'Prism'. This supernatural series is in development at Netflix. Brown will star and act as an executive producer. She plays Cassie, 'a woman with the unique ability to communicate with apparitions'. The story centres on her race to uncover why 'visitors' begin appearing across the world before it is too late. The series is expected around 2026 or later.

Two other titles remain listed. These are 'The Girls I've Been' and 'The Thing About Jellyfish'. Both have seen little movement in recent years.

Her Fans Are Torn About Brown's Future Projects

Reaction to Brown's next steps has been sharply divided. Many fans have praised the scale and variety of her upcoming work. Others remain uncertain after watching the 'Stranger Things Season 5' ending. Online discussion on X has reflected that split with praise sitting alongside doubt.

That’s a seriously versatile lineup - mystery, biopic, rom-com, and supernatural.

Millie is clearly building range, not just momentum. Curious to see how Enola Holmes 3 and Perfect shape the next phase of her career 🎬A💖🌟👍 — Elar Realm (@ElarRealm) January 5, 2026

Hopefully she doesn’t phone it in on those like she did with ST — Dom (@Cvpitalzz) January 6, 2026

Will she be able to make any facial expressions by that stage or is she too far gone? — Mike (@Mike62186161687) January 6, 2026

That’s such a fantastic lineup of projects for Millie! — 𝔍𝔬𝔰𝔥 (@josh_bw1) January 5, 2026

need her in the buffy the vampire slayer revival series — ໊ (@buffys) January 5, 2026

The hesitation largely links back to how the final chapter of Eleven's story was received. For some viewers the ending left a lasting impression that now colours expectations for Brown's future roles.

The Reason Why Stranger Things' Ending Is Controversial

The 'Stranger Things Season 5 Finale' was long-awaited. It delivered a final battle where Vecna and the Mind Flayer were defeated. The Upside Down was destroyed. Hawkins was finally free. Yet the cost was high. Eleven appeared to sacrifice herself by staying behind as the dimension collapsed.

Her fate was left unclear. She survived only through hope, memory and belief. The remaining characters were shown growing up and moving on. The series ended where it began with one final Dungeons and Dragons game.

Despite the attempt at closure, many viewers found the ending unsatisfying. Criticism focused on pacing, tone and emotional weight. For a series that built a global fanbase, the final episode felt hollow to some. The finale is now streaming on Netflix alongside all previous seasons. As Millie Bobby Brown moves forward, the shadow of Eleven still looms large over her next era.