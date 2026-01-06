The hit sci‑fi animated series Rick and Morty has said farewell and is no longer available to stream on Netflix UK. If you're missing one of the greatest sci‑fi shows, here's where you can watch it and why it was removed.

Rick and Morty has been available on Netflix UK since October 2016, and its sudden removal has understandably disappointed many viewers. As of 1 January 2026, seasons one to seven of the sci-fi animated series are no longer streaming on the platform, just months after season eight wrapped.

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the adult animated series last aired on 27 July 2025, with its eighth season having premiered two months earlier, on 25 May.

The sci‑fi series follows the misadventures of Rick, a cynical mad scientist, and his grandson Morty across multiple dimensions.

Rick and Morty begins with Rick turning up at his daughter Beth's doorstep, having been missing for nearly 20 years, and moving in with her family. While Beth warmly welcomes her father, her husband, Jerry, is far from pleased.

Jerry's unease stems from Rick's sociopathic tendencies and his habit of using the garage as a personal laboratory. There, Rick works on a variety of sci‑fi gadgets, many of which could be considered dangerous.

But that's not all that worries Jerry. Rick frequently embarks on intergalactic adventures, often dragging his grandchildren, Morty and Summer, along for the ride.

Creator of the show, Roiland, voiced the main characters, Rick and Morty, before Adult Swim cut ties with him in 2023 amid allegations of domestic abuse.

Then in the seventh season, Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden took over while Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, and Sarah Chalke voice Jerry, Summer, and Beth, respectively.

Furthermore, Rick and Morty have bagged three nominations in the Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Animated Program, winning in 2018 and 2020.

It has also topped the charts as the most-watched adult comedy on several occasions, with its popularity growing over the years and turning it into a multi-million-pound merchandising and media franchise.

Why was Rick and Morty Removed from Netflix UK?

All seven seasons of the show left the streaming platform on 31 December 2025. The main reason for its departure is the expiration of licensing agreements, as Netflix does not own Rick and Morty.

Netflix had been licensing the beloved animated sci‑fi series from Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of Adult Swim.

Although Netflix could potentially negotiate a new licence for the series, with Warner Bros. currently up for sale, it is difficult to predict the company's plans in the meantime as bids continue to be submitted.

It is highly likely that, once existing licences expire, most Warner titles will return to HBO Max as exclusives.

Sadly, it's not just the UK that bids goodbye to the show on Netflix. There are also other countries affected by license expiration, which include Germany, Greece, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, South Africa, South Korea, and Turkey.

Meanwhile, in countries such as Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Russia, and Switzerland, Rick and Morty is still available to stream.

Where to Watch Rick and Morty?

If you're missing the show, you might be wondering where to watch it. In the UK, you can catch Rick and Morty on Channel 4 for free, with brand-new seasons added to the library on an annual basis.

But if you prefer to binge-watch without interruptions, you can subscribe to Channel 4+ and stream shows ad-free for just £3.99 ($5.27) a month or £39.99 ($52.83) per year. First-time premium subscribers can also enjoy a 7-day free trial.

Additionally, all seven previous seasons and the first episode of Season 8 are available on Amazon Prime Video, though these require payment. Single episodes cost £2.49 ($3.29), while entire seasons are priced at £19.99 ($26.41).

The show will also be available on HBO Max when it launches in the UK in March 2026.