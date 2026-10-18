An 11-foot-wide metallic object found in a Minnesota cornfield has prompted an investigation involving state and federal agencies after the Stevens County Sheriff's Office described it as 'presumably a space object'. Deputies examined the structure in Scott Township, Stevens County, following a report at about 3.30pm on Wednesday 14 October 2026.

The report came from a rural part of western Minnesota where agricultural fields dominate the landscape. The sheriff's office has not identified the structure, its manufacturer, or whether it belonged to a rocket, satellite or another aerospace vehicle.

Minnesota Cornfield Object Brings Wider Response

The object measures approximately 11 feet in diameter, or about 3.4 metres, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities suspect it could be hardware that returned to Earth from orbit, but their assessment remains preliminary.

CBS News reported on 16 October that the Minnesota Duty Officer was notified and federal agencies became involved. The sheriff's office has not named all the participating federal organisations.

Authorities have not disclosed whether anyone witnessed the object's arrival, whether it caused damage when it reached the ground, or how long it had been in the field before it was reported. Those unanswered questions leave investigators to establish both its origin and how it reached the farmland.

What Could Identify The Minnesota Cornfield Object?

Its size and metallic construction do not establish that it came from space. Large metal components are employed in aviation, transport, manufacturing and aerospace, so identifying the structure requires evidence connecting its physical characteristics to a known piece of equipment.

If it is confirmed as orbital debris, it could have originated from a rocket stage or another spacecraft component. Launch vehicles contain large structural elements, including cylindrical sections, tanks and adapter assemblies, some of which can survive portions of atmospheric re-entry.

Returning components encounter intense aerodynamic heating and mechanical stress. Many materials break apart, melt or burn during descent, although substantial components with high melting points or robust construction can sometimes reach the surface.

What survives depends on factors including shape, mass, materials, orientation and re-entry trajectory. For the Minnesota object, authorities have not released its weight, any markings, signs of heating or a detailed description of the metal.

Those details could assist specialists in distinguishing spacecraft hardware from equipment of terrestrial origin. Comparisons with launch vehicle designs and records of recent orbital re-entries might narrow the possibilities without necessarily providing an immediate answer.

Stevens County Minnesota Sheriff's Office

*** PRESS RELEASE ***

On October 14, 2026, at approximately 3:30 pm, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call of foreign debris that was found in a cornfield in Scott Township.

Upon responding, deputies confirmed that a… pic.twitter.com/zUFteTY0G8 — ⚡Randy⚡ (@FuggumOfficial) October 15, 2026

Ownership Remains Unresolved For Minnesota Cornfield Object

The sheriff's office stated that authorities are coordinating with several agencies to identify the owner and develop a safe removal plan. If the structure is linked to a launch vehicle or satellite, investigators may need to establish which organisation manufactured, launched or operated it.

Under the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, ownership of objects launched into space is not automatically lost when they return to Earth. The 1972 Liability Convention establishes rules concerning damage caused by space objects, including damage on Earth's surface.

Those principles could become relevant if the structure is conclusively identified as spacecraft hardware. Their application would depend on its origin, the responsible launching state or states, and the circumstances of recovery.

The sheriff's office has stated that there is no danger to the public, although it has not released technical findings explaining that assessment. That statement does not establish that the object is safe to handle, since suspected spacecraft components can require specialist assessment of their materials, condition and possible residual contents.

Authorities have not provided a timeline for removing the structure.