A Minnesota nurse who put up a simple string of Christmas lights outside her home was blasted by a neighbour for her "harmful display." Kim Hunt, a nurse working in the COVID unit and residing in St.Anthony, received a nasty letter from an anonymous neighbour who expressed disdain over the festive holiday decorations.

Hunt said she was bewildered and felt sad after reading the note and had no idea who had sent it.

"The lights give me joy after coming home from work as a nurse working with COVID. I wish we could all celebrate diversity and honour everyone's traditions", she told reporters.

"I couldn't help but notice your Christmas light display," the letter read.

"The idea of twinkling, colourful lights are a reminder of divisions that continue to run through our society, a reminder of systemic biases against our neighbours who don't celebrate Christmas or who can't afford to put up lights of their own."

"We must do the work of educating ourselves about the harmful impact an outward facing display like yours can have. I challenge you to respect the dignity of all people, while striving to learn from differences, ideas, and opinions of our neighbours. We must come together collectively and challenge these institutional inequities; St. Anthony is a community welcoming of all people and we must demand better of ourselves."

According to Hunt, three other residents on her block received the same letter in their mailboxes right after putting up their decorations outside their homes. The author remains unknown to the resident letter recipients.

Meanwhile, the said letter has received heavy criticism on social media as netizens took to their accounts to blast the author for such unsolicited penned thoughts.

Can I send this resident 10,000 BLINKING MUSICAL lights and a Giant sleigh pulled by 8 GIANT reindeer? These people complaining are the same people who preach diversity but don't want anyone celebrating ANY individuality while they sit at home and get a paid day off. https://t.co/NecBaYfzkV — Lisa Horne (@LisaHorne) December 8, 2020

Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Derek Anderson chimed in the bandwagon saying, "Saw this coming a long time ago. 'If I can't have it nobody can' or 'If they have it we all deserve it.' That's not life."

And, we have a new nominee for today's Woke Olympics gold medal. https://t.co/lE314vi2lT — Mike Opelka (@stuntbrain) December 8, 2020

People have been tweeting their opinions about the letter while a GoFundMe has also been set up to supply homes along the street with Christmas lights. Hunt added that a local company even offered to install festive decorations for free, the Daily Mail wrote.

The correct response is to double the number of twinkling lights. https://t.co/HJRQ7Vooot — Michael Quinn Sullivan?? (@MQSullivan) December 9, 2020

Supporters expressed their solidarity and are now elaborately decorating their homes to spite the letter writer saying how this even made them want to send Hunt more Christmas lights and decor.