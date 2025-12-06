The world of beauty pageants, long defined by restrictive rules and glittering, yet predictable, annual coronations, is preparing for a genuine shake-up. The Miss Grand International (MGI) organisation has formally announced its first-ever All-Stars Edition, calling for participants from 'all beauty queens, any pageant' to return to the global stage.

It's a concept designed to offer a spectacular second chance to women who have previously competed internationally but never clinched a major title.

Scheduled to take place in the pageant's spiritual home of Bangkok, Thailand, before April 2026, this new chapter promises both unprecedented inclusivity and intense competition. However, the excitement over this revolutionary format is already tempered by the shadow of controversy cast by MGI's notoriously outspoken president, the Thai mogul Nawat Itsaragrisil.

The official social media announcement, delivered via a slick video clip, challenged prospective contestants with the bold statement: 'When dreams rise beyond limits, a new chapter begins... MGI All Stars (1st Edition) is calling every queen who dares to return to the spotlight, no matter which stage in the world you once called home.'

This open call immediately signals a dramatic departure from traditional pageant boundaries.

The rules confirmed for this inaugural All-Stars contest mark a potentially seismic shift for the industry. While previous international competitions have been slowly relaxing criteria, MGI has thrown the doors wide open.

Competitors must be between 20 and 40 years old, but crucially, the pageant will allow married women, mothers, and transgender women (provided they have the necessary certificate) to join the ranks of contenders.

This level of comprehensive inclusivity is a powerful statement about the evolving identity of modern pageantry, deliberately embracing the real lives and diverse backgrounds of women previously excluded.

It is anticipated that between 70 and 80 contenders will participate, with the organisation uniquely permitting multiple delegates per country, ensuring a deep pool of experienced, high-calibre contestants.

Furthermore, the MGI team is pre-empting any potential scrutiny of the results by promising a fully transparent system, complete with official judges and a certified scoring mechanism.

Miss Grand International Shatters Traditional Pageant Rules

This new 'All-Stars' model gives renewed hope to many former national winners who came close to a major crown but fell short—women whose careers might have otherwise been over. For many in the United Kingdom and around the world, the inclusion of mothers and married women acknowledges that beauty, ambition, and global representation do not end at the marriage altar or with childbirth.

The move comes at a time when the MGI organisation itself is riding a wave of success, having seen the Philippines secure back-to-back titles. Emma Tiglao, the reigning Miss Grand International 2025 queen, made 'herstory' earlier this year after following CJ Opiaza, who took the 2024 crown. Yet, the focus on 'all queens' and a promise of transparency is hard to separate from the turbulent history of the man leading the charge.

The Shadow Of Controversy: Nawat Itsaragrisil And MGI

The president of MGI, Nawat Itsaragrisil, is well-known for his outspoken approach, but his recent activities have caused immense turbulence in the pageant world. Itsaragrisil also heads Miss Universe Thailand, which hosted the 2025 staging of the international Miss Universe contest. This event was marred by a series of controversies.

Most notably, he was involved in a public confrontation with the eventual Miss Universe 2025 winner, Mexico's Fatima Bosch, leading to widespread accusations that the competition itself was 'rigged.'

The controversy escalated to such a degree that Itsaragrisil filed a criminal complaint against Bosch, whom he accused of making 'defamatory statements' that allegedly damaged his professional reputation.

The fact that the launch of the Miss Grand International All-Stars Edition, with its strong emphasis on transparency and its message of a 'new chapter,' follows so closely after these bitter public spats is highly significant.