A teenage girl who was reported missing six years ago has been found in a Syrian detention camp for ISIS brides. Nasra Abukar, who was 18 years old at the time of her disappearance, was the subject of a nationwide missing persons appeal in 2014 .

According to a report on The Metro, Abukar ran away and travelled to Syria where she married an Isis fighter from Cardiff. She has since given birth to two sons, Faris and Talha. Her son Faris was killed during a coalition airstrike which also injured her husband, who received serious head wounds.

Abukar and her 3-year-old son Talha remain at the Kurdish-run Al-Hol detention camp in northeast Syria.

Reports claim that Abukar is desperately seeking to return to Britain despite having had her citizenship revoked on grounds of national security. Abukar's mother said she has not had any contact with her daughter and is in shock at the knowledge that her daughter married into ISIS.

"I don't know her husband. When Nasra left here, she was 18. She was an adult. It's not my fault." her mother explained.

Abukar had secretly planned to travel to Syria to marry ISIS fighter and propagandist Aseel Muthana - a British terrorist who left Wales to join the Islamic State in 2013. The couple are believed to have remained with ISIS until its last piece of territory, the town of Bargouz in eastern Syria, was recaptured in March 2019

Muthana, 24, who spoke in an interview last month, said he had last seen Abukar when the town fell. He is also reported to have taken a second wife.

Abukar is believed to have been preaching Islamic virtues online using the alias Umm Faris, which translates to "mother of Faris." She is also said to be behind social media comments that poked fun on the 2015 Paris terror attacks that claimed 130 lives while bragging about her life with ISIS.

The Syrian ISIS bride camp where Abukar was found is the same place where Bethnal Green schoolgirl Shamima Begum was discovered last year. Meanwhile, Britain's Supreme Court is expected to lay its decision soon, which could allow Begum to return to the UK and contest the government's actions of stripping her nationality.