On Monday, August 19, tragedy struck off the coast of Sicily when the British-registered superyacht, the Bayesian, capsized during a sudden and severe storm. The 56-meter luxury vessel, owned by British technology entrepreneur Mike Lynch, was caught in a violent waterspout that caused it to sink rapidly, leaving one person dead and six others, including Lynch and his daughter, missing. The incident has sparked an extensive search and rescue operation by Italian authorities.

The Yacht and the Incident

The Bayesian, a luxury yacht constructed by the esteemed Italian shipyard Perini Navi in 2008, was anchored off Porticello, near Palermo, when disaster struck. In the early hours of the morning, a waterspout—a powerful tornado-like column of wind and water—descended on the vessel, causing it to capsize with alarming speed. The yacht's crew and passengers, who were celebrating Lynch's recent legal victory, had little time to react as the storm engulfed the ship.

The yacht was carrying 22 people, including 12 passengers and 10 crew members. Of these, 15 were rescued, one man was confirmed dead, and six individuals remain unaccounted for. Survivors were either hospitalised or taken to nearby hotels for safety.

Missing Passengers and Crew

Among those still missing are:

Mike Lynch - British tech entrepreneur and owner of the Bayesian.

- British tech entrepreneur and owner of the Bayesian. Hannah Lynch - Mike Lynch's 18-year-old daughter.

- Mike Lynch's 18-year-old daughter. Jonathan Bloomer - Chairman of Morgan Stanley International.

- Chairman of Morgan Stanley International. Christopher Morvillo - Lawyer at Clifford Chance who represented Lynch in legal matters.

- Lawyer at Clifford Chance who represented Lynch in legal matters. Two Unconfirmed Individuals - Identities not yet publicly disclosed.

Rescue teams believe that the missing individuals may be trapped inside the sunken yacht. "We think they are inside, all the missing people," said Fabio Cefalù, a fisherman who responded to the distress flare from the yacht but found it already submerged. Cefalù added that despite staying at the site for three hours, he could not locate any survivors. Fire rescue spokesperson Luca Cari confirmed that the search efforts are focused on the possibility that the missing individuals are still within the yacht's hull.

Deceased

The body of the yacht's onboard chef, identified as 42-year-old Antiguan citizen Ricardo Thomas, was recovered by rescue teams on Monday. His tragic death has added to the sorrow and uncertainty surrounding the incident.

Survivors Share Their Harrowing Experiences

Despite the chaos and devastation, 15 people were rescued from the sinking yacht. Among the survivors is Angela Bacares, Mike Lynch's wife and the owner of the yacht. Bacares, along with several others, managed to survive despite the terrifying circumstances.

One of the most harrowing stories comes from Charlotte Golunski, a senior associate at Lynch's firm, Invoke Capital, who was rescued along with her one-year-old daughter, Sofia. Golunski recounted the terrifying moments as she struggled to keep her daughter afloat amidst the chaos. "I held her above the water with all my strength," she told La Repubblica. "It was pitch dark, and I couldn't open my eyes. I could hear people screaming around me, but all I could focus on was keeping my child safe."

Golunski's husband, James Emslie, was also among those rescued. The yacht's New Zealand captain, James Catfield, who survived the incident, later revealed to La Repubblica that the crew did not anticipate the severity of the storm. "It came out of nowhere," Catfield said. "One moment we were anchored safely, and the next, we were fighting to stay afloat."

In addition to these individuals, a Dutch citizen was among those rescued, although their identity has not been disclosed by the Dutch foreign ministry.

Ongoing Search and Rescue Operations

Italian authorities have launched a significant search and rescue operation to locate the missing passengers and crew members. Despite challenging weather conditions and the depth at which the yacht sank, rescue teams are determined to find those who remain unaccounted for. The sinking of the Bayesian has sent shockwaves through both the local community and the international business world, where Mike Lynch is a well-known figure.

As rescue efforts continue, the families of the missing individuals, along with the survivors, are left grappling with the tragic aftermath of what was supposed to be a celebratory voyage. "We are doing everything we can to find them," Cari assured.