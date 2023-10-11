The US Coast Guard has been able to retrieve the remaining debris from the Titan submersible that imploded in the North Atlantic Ocean, killing five people onboard.

A statement from the US Coast Guard revealed that the recovery of the remaining parts was completed last Wednesday. It said that the evidence was "successfully transferred to a US port for cataloguing and analysis".

"Additional presumed human remains were carefully recovered from within Titan's debris and transported for analysis by US medical professionals," added the press release by the US Coast Guard.

The 21-foot (6.5-metre) submersible disappeared in June. It lost contact with its parent vessel about 900 miles (1,450 kilometres) east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The US authorities have said that the Titan suffered a "catastrophic implosion" and killed all five of its passengers instantly. The deceased passengers include a British adventurer, a French diver, a Pakistani father and son, and the founder of OceanGate Expeditions.

The submersible had carried out several expeditions to the Titanic wreckage in the past, but it went missing during its latest mission, triggering a multinational search and rescue operation.

The US Coast Guard, Canadian military planes, and French vessels all came together for the operation. Remote-operated robots were also deployed for underwater search operations, but no survivors were found. The sub's wreckage was eventually found in the vicinity of the Titanic's wreck site.

According to experts, the submersible's hull must have collapsed due to the pressure exerted by the surrounding water. However, a thorough investigation and analysis of the debris will need to be conducted to say anything for sure.

It has been over a century since the sinking of the Titanic, but the fascination with the ship and its story has not died down. People are willing to spend millions and even risk their lives just to get a glimpse of its wreckage lying in the North Atlantic. Around 250 people have visited the Titanic wreckage since 1985, according to a report in The Times.

This fascination with the Titanic claimed five lives this time, and this incident should serve as a lesson to people who have made it a billion-dollar industry.

What do we know about the passengers?

British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood was the vice chairman of Engro Corp., a Pakistan-based conglomerate. He had boarded the submarine with his 19-year-old son, Suleman Dawood.

Paul-Henri Nargeole, a 77-year-old expert on the Titanic, was also one of the passengers. British mogul Hamish Harding was another noteworthy passenger onboard the submarine. He was the chairman of the British aircraft company Action Aviation.

The CEO of OceanGate Inc., Stockton Rush, was also on board the vessel and died in the tragic accident.