The suspect in a deadly shooting that struck a Mississippi town during a high school football weekend is now in custody, local authorities confirmed.

The shooting incident which occurred late Friday night, October 10, at Heidelberg High School resulted in the death of two people.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department identified 18-year-old Tylar Jarod Goodloe as a person of interest in the Heidelberg shooting and says he is now in custody. The department shared a mugshot of Goodloe early Saturday morning on its Facebook page.

Sheriff Randy Johnson said Goodloe's arrest came after tips from residents who reported his location. He was taken into custody just south of Bay Springs in Jasper County. At present, he is being held as a person of interest, though formal charges have not yet been announced.

Authorities say there is no confirmed link between the Heidelberg shooting and a separate mass shooting in Leland, Mississippi, in which four people were killed. Officials are still investigating both incidents.

Heidelberg Shooting

Gunfire erupted Friday night during Heidelberg High School's homecoming game against Mize High School. According to Police Chief Cornell White, two people were killed, including an expectant mother, and at least one other person was injured. The victims have not yet been publicly identified.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Heidelberg Police Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, the Bay Springs Police Department, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Investigators are continuing to gather evidence and interview witnesses.

Leland Shooting

In a separate incident, four people were killed and at least 12 others injured in a mass shooting in Leland, roughly 200 miles from Heidelberg. The attack occurred shortly after midnight on a downtown street following Leland High School's homecoming game.

In an interview with CBS News, Leland Mayor John Lee said the shooting broke out as large crowds gathered for post-game festivities. Several of the injured were airlifted to nearby hospitals, with some reported in critical condition. As of now, no suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the Leland shooting.

State Reaction

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves posted on X and described both shootings as 'senseless acts of violence.' He said the state is praying for the victims, their families, and the communities of Heidelberg and Leland, vowing that those responsible will be brought to justice.

Initial investigations indicate that at Heidelberg High School, two people were killed, including an expectant mother. A suspect has been identified, and was taken into custody… — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) October 11, 2025

Small-Town Grief

Heidelberg, a town in Jasper County with a population of around 640, is known for its tight-knit community and small-town spirit. Leland, located in Washington County in the Mississippi Delta, has about 4,000 residents. Both communities are reeling as investigators work to determine whether the shootings are connected and to bring closure to grieving families.