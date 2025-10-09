A fierce blaze tore through a Poundland store in Penge at dawn on Thursday, triggering a major emergency response that brought southeast London to a standstill.

Around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines raced to the scene as flames engulfed the two-storey building, sending thick black smoke across the High Street and forcing mass evacuations in nearby properties.

Authorities confirmed there were no casualties, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Early Morning Emergency: Crews Mobilised at 4:30 am

London Fire Brigade confirmed it received the first emergency call at 4:30 am on Thursday, 9 October.

Fifteen fire engines were dispatched from stations including Beckenham, Forest Hill, Woodside and West Norwood to tackle the inferno at the Poundland store on Penge High Street.

'Firefighters are tackling a fire in a two-storey terraced shop where a large part of the ground floor is alight,' a Brigade spokesperson said.

'Crews are using a 32-metre turntable ladder as a water tower to help extinguish the fire from above, and the Brigade's drone team is providing the Incident Commander with greater situational awareness.'

Evacuations and Safety Measures

As flames spread rapidly through the structure, emergency crews evacuated neighbouring properties and businesses. Bromley Council later confirmed that around 40 residents were relocated to a rest centre for safety and support.

Local authorities urged residents to keep windows and doors closed due to the heavy smoke. 'There is significant traffic disruption due to the number of appliances and the High Street is closed,' the Brigade added. 'People are advised to avoid the area.'

Dramatic Footage and Aerial Response

Footage from the scene showed flames towering above rooftops as firefighters battled the blaze from elevated platforms. The Brigade's drone unit played a key role in assessing the fire's spread and guiding tactical decisions from above.

Photos shared by the London Fire Brigade show the Poundland storefront gutted, with smoke billowing across the High Street and surrounding areas.

Investigation Underway

By 8:48 am, crews had brought the fire under control, though hotspots remained, and firefighters continued dampening operations throughout the day.

No injuries were reported, but the cause of the fire remains unknown and is now under formal investigation by fire officers.

A spokesperson for the Brigade stated: 'The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade's fire investigators.'

High Street Closure and Local Impact

Penge High Street remains closed in both directions between Green Lane and Maple Road, with no confirmed timeline for reopening.

Bromley Council has warned that closures will remain in place 'for some time to come' due to safety assessments and structural inspections.

Local businesses have expressed concern over lost trade and access restrictions, while commuters faced delays and diversions throughout the morning.

Council Response and Community Support

Angela Page, Bromley Council's executive councillor for public protection and enforcement, said the council is working closely with emergency services and affected residents.

'We are reaching out to support those displaced and will continue to monitor the situation as investigations progress,' she said, as reported by News Shopper.

While the fire has been contained, the aftermath continues to unfold. Structural engineers are expected to assess the integrity of the affected building, and local authorities will determine when the High Street can safely reopen.

Residents and business owners are advised to follow updates from the London Fire Brigade and Bromley Council as the investigation proceeds.