IIn a statement that sent shockwaves through the medical community, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed during a Cabinet meeting on 9 October 2025 that circumcised boys are twice as likely to be diagnosed with autism, pointing to Tylenol (acetaminophen) as the potential culprit. The remarks, made before President Donald Trump and senior officials, have ignited a firestorm of criticism from medical professionals, autism advocacy groups, and public health experts.

'There are two studies that show children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism', Kennedy said. 'It's highly likely because they're given Tylenol'.

These comments followed earlier warnings from both Kennedy and President Trump on 22 September, when they advised pregnant women to avoid Tylenol over concerns about fetal development. At the time, Trump stated: 'I would say don't take Tylenol if you're pregnant. And when the baby is born, don't give it Tylenol'.

Medical Community Pushes Back

Leading health organisations have swiftly refuted the claims. The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) reaffirmed that acetaminophen is the safest option for pain relief during pregnancy, particularly as ibuprofen is discouraged after 20 weeks due to risks to fetal kidney development.

As of this writing, Kenvue, the manufacturer of Tylenol, has not publicly responded to Kennedy's remarks. However, medical organisations cited in a September 2025 update—including ACOG and SMFM—reiterate that current evidence does not support a causal link between prenatal acetaminophen use and neurodevelopmental disorders.

Kennedy conceded that the studies he referenced do not establish causation but maintained the correlation is significant enough to justify public warnings. 'It's not dispositive that it causes autism', he said. 'It's so suggestive that anybody who takes the stuff during pregnancy is irresponsible'.

Autism Advocates and Scientists Respond

Critics, including medical experts and individual autism advocates, have cautioned that Kennedy's framing could stigmatise families and divert attention from evidence-based research.

Medical experts also warned that Kennedy's comments could leave pregnant women with fewer safe options for pain relief, especially in cases where acetaminophen is the only recommended medication. Some expressed concern that the rhetoric could lead to increased anxiety and misinformation among expectant mothers.

Political Fallout and Public Reaction

The remarks have added fuel to ongoing debates about medical freedom, vaccine scepticism, and the government's role in regulating health advice. While Kennedy has long been a controversial figure in public health, his appointment as Health Secretary has amplified his platform and intensified scrutiny.

President Trump has not withdrawn his support. Instead, he doubled down on Kennedy's warnings during the same Cabinet meeting, which also covered Middle East peace talks and the ongoing government shutdown.

Public reaction has been sharply divided. Some conservative media outlets praised Kennedy's 'willingness to challenge Big Pharma', while others branded the statements reckless and unfounded. Social media platforms erupted with debates, memes, and fact-checks as users attempted to navigate the science behind the claims.