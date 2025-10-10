Just days after law enforcement executed a search warrant tied to a teenage body found in his car, rising artist D4vd reportedly transferred ownership of two Texas homes into his mother's name.

These transactions, dated 18 and 22 September 2025, come amid swirling speculation about his connection to the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, whose remains were discovered in a Tesla registered to him.

The timing has inflamed public interest, raised legal questions about asset shielding, and intensified scrutiny of his involvement in the ongoing homicide investigation.

Police Investigation: Teen's Body Found in D4vd's Tesla

The controversy erupted after the dismembered body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was discovered in the boot of a Tesla vehicle registered to D4vd (real name: David Anthony Burke) on 8 September 2025.

The vehicle, which had Texas plates, was found abandoned and impounded in California.

Rivas had been reported missing in April 2024, and police had visited her family's home multiple times in the months leading up to her disappearance.

The discovery of her remains prompted a police search of properties linked to D4vd in the Houston area.

One of the homes was reportedly searched on 18 September following a swatting incident, in which an anonymous caller falsely claimed there had been a shooting at the residence. The caller allegedly used a voice-masking device to make the report.

Property Transfers Raise Eyebrows

Legal documents obtained by TMZ and cited by multiple outlets reveal that D4vd transferred the deeds of two Houston-area homes to his mother on 18 and 22 September, just days after the police search.

According to KPRC Houston, the properties were previously held under the 'Thorn Rose Trust,' a name believed to reference D4vd's 2023 EP Petals to Thorns.

While the homes were not directly registered under D4vd's name, the trust's association with his music and personal brand has led to widespread speculation about his motivations for the transfer.

Critics argue the move could be an attempt to shield assets amid a potential legal storm, though no charges have been filed against the artist at this stage.

Legal and Public Response

As of now, D4vd has not been named a suspect in the ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement agencies have not released further details about the case or confirmed whether the rapper is cooperating with authorities.

The public reaction has been swift and polarised. While some fans have defended the artist, citing a lack of formal charges, others have expressed concern over the optics of the property transfers and the silence from his camp.

A Rising Star in Crisis

D4vd rose to prominence in 2022 with his breakout hit 'Romantic Homicide,' which went viral on TikTok and earned him a deal with Darkroom/Interscope Records.

His moody, genre-blending sound and introspective lyrics quickly garnered a devoted following, particularly among Gen Z listeners.

The current controversy threatens to derail that ascent. Industry insiders note that while transferring assets to family members is not inherently illegal, the timing—so close to a police search and amid a homicide investigation—could attract further scrutiny.

What Happens Next?

The investigation into Celeste Rivas's death remains active, with authorities yet to confirm a cause of death or identify suspects. Meanwhile, D4vd's legal and public relations teams are likely preparing for increased media attention and potential legal developments.

The autopsy and toxicology reports will be critical in determining the cause of death, which may shift the case from 'undetermined' to homicide.

Until more information emerges, the property transfers remain a legally permissible move. But in the court of public opinion, the optics may prove harder to manage than the paperwork.