On 9 October 2025, former Big Brother contestant Simone Reed, 36, was jailed for 32 months after her role in a ferocious pub brawl at Peggy Junes in Redcar escalated into a petrol bomb attack that left a man engulfed in flames.

The chaotic night, captured on CCTV, saw Reed headbutt the bar owner before driving her then-boyfriend Carl Wild to buy materials for the improvised firebomb, fuelling fears of life-endangering violence in a busy Teesside venue.

As public outrage swells over the Big Brother star's fall from grace, the sentencing at Teesside Crown Court underscores the perils of unchecked aggression turning a simple row into a near-fatal assault.

How the Brawl Ignited in Redcar

The violence erupted just before 8:00pm on a night earlier in 2025 at Peggy Junes pub in Redcar, Teesside, when a heated argument outside spilled into chaos. Carl Wild, 34, revelled in the fray, captured on CCTV wielding a large knife as tensions boiled over a refused entry back inside. A fist fight ensued between Wild and bar owner Mr Jarvis, who knocked Wild to the ground, prompting Wild's retreat.

Inside, Simone Reed, known from her 2017 Big Brother stint as a glamour model and X Factor hopeful, confronted Jarvis before delivering a headbutt that stunned onlookers. Reed, alongside Wild and her sister, stormed out amid shouts, her earlier appearance in court on 18 February 2025 hinting at the brewing storm.

The brawl's raw fury, blending personal grudges with alcohol-fueled bravado, set the stage for escalation, drawing parallels to unchecked pub violence plaguing UK nightlife. Witnesses described a scene of terror as the group vowed revenge, transforming a local spat into a powder keg primed for explosion.

Reed's Pivotal Role in the Assault

Fleeing the pub, Reed drove Wild and her sister to a nearby petrol station, where Wild grabbed a jerry can, bottle of alcohol, and bleach, filling it with fuel while Reed paid and loaded it into her car. Returning to Peggy Junes, Reed demanded her phone, and upon refusal, bellowed threats to 'petrol-bomb the bar,' her words chillingly prophetic.

As brother Lee Wild arrived in a Range Rover with a car jack, Carl ignited the alcohol bottle as an improvised Molotov cocktail and hurled it at victim David Brotton's back. Flames erupted, scorching Brotton's head, face, and shoulders; he rolled desperately on the ground to douse the blaze, hospitalised alongside two others.

Reed watched as Carl squirted bleach at cowering customers and smashed the bar, even attacking the DJ defending his equipment. In her guilty plea earlier this year, Reed tearfully claimed, 'I had no idea that Carl was going to take it as far as he did. I did not expect at any point that anyone would suffer physical injury.' Her actions, from procurement to threats, proved damning in court.

Sentencing and Aftermath for Reed and Accomplices

At Teesside Crown Court on 9 October 2025, Judge Laird detailed the horror, stating: 'Carl Wild you were seen on CCTV revelling in the violence... Simone Reed, you head-butted the owner Mr Jarvis... You drove Carl Wild to the petrol station where he obtained the items to make the petrol bomb. You paid for the items. You threatened the landlord to petrol bomb the pub.'

Reed received 32 months, tearfully remorseful; Carl Wild got 18 and a half years for grievous bodily harm with intent and aggravated burglary; Lee Wild, 18 weeks for causing fear of violence. The attack left Brotton with severe burns, highlighting pub safety failures in Redcar.

Reed's Big Brother past amplifies scrutiny, with calls for stricter nightlife regulations amid rising Teesside assaults.