A quiet Friday morning in Hickman County was shattered by a deafening roar. A massive explosion at the Accurate Energetic Systems facility, a plant manufacturing military-grade explosives, has left 19 people missing and sent a wave of grief through the small community of Bucksnort, Tennessee.

The blast was reported around 7:50 a.m. local time. Its force was felt as far as 21 miles away, with residents in Lobelville and surrounding towns describing a boom that shook their homes and shattered windows. Emergency responders arriving at the scene found the facility engulfed in smoke and debris.

Search and Rescue Efforts Intensify

Local authorities confirmed that 19 employees remain unaccounted for, and intensive search-and-rescue operations are underway. The Hickman County Sheriff's Office, alongside state emergency teams and federal investigators, has cordoned off the area to work on locating survivors. While officials have not yet confirmed any fatalities, the sheer scale of the destruction has raised fears that the death toll could rise.

'This is a devastating day for our community', said McEwen Mayor Brad Rachford. 'We're praying for the families and doing everything we can to support the rescue teams'.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has deployed additional resources, including hazardous materials units and structural engineers. Residents have been urged to stay away from the site and avoid sharing unverified information about missing persons.

Eyewitness Accounts and Blast Impact

Security footage and eyewitness videos captured plumes of thick smoke billowing above the treeline, with debris scattered far across the facility's perimeter. Several vehicles and nearby structures were damaged in the blast, and the full extent of the destruction is still being assessed.

Accurate Energetic Systems, founded in 1992, is known for producing high-powered explosives used in defence and mining. The company has not yet issued a public statement, and its safety protocols are expected to come under scrutiny as the investigation unfolds.

Community in Shock

The incident has shaken the town of Bucksnort and its surrounding areas, where many residents either work at the plant or have family members employed there. Local schools and businesses closed for the day as the community began to process the tragedy, and churches opened their doors for vigils and support.

'This is our worst nightmare', one resident said. 'We've always known the risks, but nothing prepares you for this'.

Federal Investigation Begins

Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have arrived on site to investigate the cause of the explosion. Early reports suggest a possible malfunction in one of the plant's mixing chambers, but officials caution that it is too early to draw conclusions.

Governor Bill Lee has been briefed on the situation and is expected to visit the site later this week. The incident has reignited concerns about industrial safety standards and emergency preparedness in rural Tennessee.