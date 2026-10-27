Nearly half of US workers surveyed said they had 'revenge quit' by leaving a job abruptly and without notice, according to Monster's 2025 Revenge Quitting Report. Toxic workplace culture, poor management and feeling undervalued were cited more often than low pay as reasons for sudden departures.

Monster surveyed more than 3,600 US workers in March 2025. It found that 47 per cent said they had abruptly quit a job to express dissatisfaction with their treatment or working environment.

The findings suggest that some resignations without notice may reflect deeper problems with workplace culture rather than a straightforward search for better pay. However, the survey records workers' self-reported experiences and does not independently verify individual departures or establish that workplace culture alone caused them.

'Sudden resignations aren't just individual exits, they're warning signals flashing across workplace culture,' said Monster career expert Vicki Salemi. 'When workers walk out without notice, it's often because they've lost trust in leadership or feel their voices aren't heard.'

Why Workers Revenge Quit

Toxic or disrespectful workplace culture was the most frequently cited reason for revenge quitting, selected by 32 per cent of respondents who reported doing so. Poor management or leadership, including a lack of trust, accounted for 31 per cent, while 23 per cent said they felt disrespected, undervalued or ignored.

By comparison, 4 per cent cited low pay or a lack of benefits, while 3 per cent pointed to poor work-life balance. Unmet promises or expectations accounted for 5 per cent, and a lack of career growth opportunities for 2 per cent.

The figures suggest that pay is not the only consideration when employees decide to leave abruptly. Workplace relationships, management practices and recognition may also influence how workers respond to dissatisfaction.

Monster defines revenge quitting as leaving a job suddenly, often without notice, as an act of protest against poor treatment, toxic management or broken promises.

The decision does not necessarily follow a short period in a role. Monster's breakdown found that 18 per cent of those who revenge quit had stayed in their position for at least two years before leaving. That figure does not support the claim that most had spent more than two years with their employer.

The Ripple Effect on Remaining Staff

The consequences can extend beyond the person who leaves. Monster found that 57 per cent of workers had witnessed at least one colleague revenge quit, suggesting that sudden departures were visible to many respondents.

Abrupt exits can leave managers scrambling to cover vacancies and force remaining employees to absorb additional responsibilities. Projects may be delayed, workloads can become harder to manage and morale may suffer, although Monster's survey does not quantify the effects on individual teams.

Despite these potential consequences, 87 per cent of respondents said revenge quitting was justified in a poor work environment. Of all respondents, 52 per cent considered it a valid form of protest, while 35 per cent said it was justified only in extreme circumstances.

The findings suggest that many respondents regard leaving without notice as defensible when workplace conditions become unacceptable. They do not establish that every abrupt resignation is justified, or that all workers share the same view.

What Could Stop Revenge Quitting

When asked what might have prevented them from leaving abruptly, 63 per cent of respondents selected a better workplace culture. Greater recognition for their contributions was cited by 47 per cent, while 46 per cent said a different boss could have changed their decision.

A pay rise was also selected by 46 per cent, while 42 per cent pointed to clearer opportunities for career advancement.

The results suggest that retention strategies may need to go beyond salary increases. Competitive pay remains relevant, but respondents also identified respectful management, recognition and clear opportunities for professional growth as potential reasons to stay.

Monster recommends that employers create safe and respectful workplaces, train managers to lead with empathy and clarity, recognise employees' contributions, and offer competitive pay alongside clear career paths.

These measures cannot guarantee that employees will stay, but they offer employers practical areas to examine before frustration escalates into an abrupt resignation.

Monster's findings are based on a survey of more than 3,600 US workers conducted in March 2025. They provide a snapshot of respondents' reported experiences and attitudes, rather than proof that workplace culture is the sole cause of sudden resignations.