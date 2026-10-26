Microsoft has introduced a Voluntary Exit Offer reaching approximately 60,000 employees across the United States, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom. Announced on Monday, 26 October, the initiative provides eligible staff with financial support and career-planning resources should they choose to depart.

The figure represents roughly 27 per cent of Microsoft's 223,000-strong global workforce. While Microsoft confirmed the total number of eligible employees, it has not publicly disclosed targets for how many are expected to accept the offer.

The initiative comes after Microsoft's earlier voluntary retirement program and targeted job cuts. It also coincides with the technology giant's continued heavy investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, including data centers required to support growing computing demands.

The new scheme differs from compulsory redundancy or layoff exercises. Participation is entirely voluntary, and eligibility depends on an employee's role, organizational unit, and team participation.

According to Microsoft's official statement, Amy Coleman, Corporate Vice President and Chief People Officer, introduced the program in a memo to employees. She noted that the offer provides another way for participating organizations to adapt their workforces to evolving business priorities.

Details of Microsoft's Voluntary Exit Offer

The program covers eligible employees at internal Level 70 and below—a band that spans individual contributors up to General Managers and select Vice Presidents—in participating teams across four countries. Microsoft noted that participation varies by organization based on business priorities, customer commitments, and workforce requirements.

Coleman described the scheme as a time-limited opportunity for staff considering career moves outside the company. Eligible employees were informed they would receive an email containing personalized offer details.

"The Voluntary Exit Offer is new for us," Coleman wrote in the internal memo. "We'll learn from it."

While Microsoft did not publish an exhaustive list of participating business units in its public announcement, reporting indicates that teams across AI experiences, Copilot, finance, human resources, Xbox, and and Windows + Devices are among those eligible. Certain commercial, security, and marketing teams have been excluded.

Employees at Level 70 or below should not assume automatic qualification, as eligibility remains organization-dependent. Detailed financial terms and conditions are outlined in individual offer notifications.

Media reporting indicates that employees will have until early December to accept the offer, with departures scheduled for the end of the year. These deadline specifics were omitted from Microsoft's public statement.

Context and Comparison with Earlier Reductions

Microsoft previously introduced a voluntary retirement program in April 2026 for long-serving US employees based on age and tenure criteria. Approximately 30 per cent of the 8,750 eligible employees accepted that offer. The new Voluntary Exit Offer carries broader eligibility and does not require minimum age or tenure thresholds.

Additionally, Microsoft cut approximately 4,800 roles in July as part of ongoing operational realignment.

The current exit offer arrives alongside Microsoft's substantial capital expenditure on AI computing power. The company continues to expand its own AI portfolio while providing cloud infrastructure to developers, including OpenAI and Anthropic.

Microsoft has not cited financial distress as a driver for the voluntary exit program, emphasizing instead the focus on organizational flexibility and workforce agility.