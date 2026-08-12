John Colamatheo bought smart clothes for the office after being told a Department for Work and Pensions (DPW) job would follow his training. On the Monday of the second week, he was taken aside and told the placement was only open to people aged 30 and under. He is 57.

The department has apologised and confirmed he was put on the wrong scheme.

Colamatheo has not worked for about a year, since an ankle injury ended his construction career, and claims Universal Credit. He applied to become a Universal Credit Agent, a customer-facing role, and said his job coach at Wrexham Jobcentre supported the application.

He said the money was not the main draw. 'I needed it, not for the money, but for my mental health,' he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service, adding that he wanted the camaraderie of a workplace. He also said his own experience of claiming benefits, alongside a disability, was what he could offer callers.

The clothes came before any wages. 'I wanted to go to the training looking smart,' he said. 'I could ill-afford to spend the money, but I reckoned I would cover it after I started getting paid.'

DWP advertised Administrative Officer roles supporting Universal Credit claimants at £27,866 ($37,620) a year outside London in July. The Universal Credit standard allowance for a single claimant aged 25 or over is £424.90 ($574) a month in 2026-27, or about £5,099 ($6,884) across a year before housing or health elements.

What the Flexible Support Fund Covers for Work Clothes

Jobcentres administer a discretionary grant, the Flexible Support Fund, which can pay for interview clothing, uniforms, tools, childcare, and travel. Awards are grants, not loans.

There is no set amount and no automatic entitlement. Work coaches decide case by case, each office manages its own budget, and DWP guidance asks for receipts within 14 days. The guidance also states the fund is unlikely to cover anything a claimant has already paid for.

Why the DWP Scheme Was Closed to a 57-Year-Old

Movement to Work is a charity founded in 2013 that works with employers to create placements for 16- to 30-year-olds facing barriers to work, and says it has delivered more than 175,000 opportunities. DWP is among its partner employers. Its Civil Service route was accredited in November 2023 under the Going Forward into Employment scheme. The two-week placement can lead to a fixed-term appointment of up to 24 months and a permanent post after 12.

Colamatheo questioned the cut-off. 'We are not talking about manual labour here where age would be a factor,' he said. 'This is a desk job advising people.'

Age is a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010. Acas guidance says a directly discriminatory decision can still be lawful as positive action addressing disadvantage or underrepresentation, or where being a particular age is an occupational requirement. Tribunal claims must normally be filed within three months less one day, and compensation is uncapped.

Where Over-50s Sit in DWP Jobs Spending

In March to May 2026, the UK unemployment rate was 4.9%, with 1.76M people out of work and 9.11M aged 16 to 64 economically inactive. Vacancies fell to 712,000 in April to June, below pre-pandemic levels.

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The 50+ Employment Taskforce, convened by the Centre for Ageing Better, counts 992,000 more economically inactive older workers than before the pandemic. It puts employment rates below 80% from age 53, falling to about 50% by 64.

DWP's flagship employment programme is itself age-restricted. The Jobs Guarantee, part of the wider Youth Guarantee, funds six-month paid jobs for eligible 18 to 24-year-olds who have been on Universal Credit for 18 months. It is expected to support more than 90,000 people over three years.

A DWP spokesperson said Colamatheo was 'mistakenly placed into the Movement to Work programme,' which the department described as a national charity supporting 16 to 30-year-olds into employment. 'We sincerely apologise for this error and are in contact with Mr Colamatheo to discuss other job support available, as we help him to explore further employment opportunities.'

'This has destroyed my confidence,' Colamatheo said. 'How can the DWP make a mistake like this? It makes no sense.'