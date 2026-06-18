Mechanical keyboards have shifted from niche hobby gear to everyday tools for productivity, gaming, and creative work. But in an increasingly crowded market, only a few manage to offer something genuinely memorable.

The Epomaker RT82 is one of the latest contenders trying to break through, combining retro-inspired styling with modern features in a compact 75% layout.

In this review, we're testing the RT82 equipped with Sea Salt Silent switches and a detachable LCD screen—an unusual addition that immediately sets it apart. But the big question: Is this just visual flair, or does it genuinely improve the user experience?

First Impressions & Design

The RT82 has that instant 'this looks different' effect. It leans heavily into a retro style with its soft ivory and grey colour scheme. It's paired with subtle pastel accent keys that give it a nostalgic, almost vintage computer vibe.

Build-wise, it uses an all-plastic shell, which keeps it lightweight at around 1.94 lbs. It doesn't have that cold, ultra-premium metal feel, but it still feels solid enough for everyday use.

The real talking point, though, is the detachable mini LCD screen. It attaches magnetically via pogo pins and instantly turns the keyboard into something more playful and personalised.

One small design nitpick — when you remove the screen, those exposed pogo pins do break the clean look a bit. It's not a deal-breaker, but a simple cover would've made the design feel more polished. That said, most people will probably keep the screen attached anyway because it completes the retro 'mini monitor' aesthetic so well.

Typing Experience & Functionality

This is where the RT82 quietly wins you over.

The 75% layout strikes a sweet balance. Meaning, you still get function keys, arrow keys, and navigation buttons, but without the bulky footprint of a full-size keyboard. It keeps your desk clean and gives your mouse more breathing room, which you'll appreciate more than you think.

Typing on it feels soft, controlled, and genuinely comfortable. The 5-layer gasket structure does a great job of damping noise and smoothing out each keystroke. With the Sea Salt Silent switches, the experience is noticeably quiet without feeling mushy or lifeless.

Long typing sessions—whether you're writing, coding, or just doom-scrolling through emails—feel easy on the fingers. The adjustable kickstand (5°, 7.5°, and 11°) also helps you find a natural angle, which makes a bigger difference than expected over time.

Features That Actually Stand Out

The detachable LED screen is more than just a gimmick. At a glance, it shows useful info like time, battery level, and connection status.

But where it gets fun is the customisation. You can upload GIFs or images to make the keyboard feel more 'yours.'

There's even a typing mode that visually reflects what you're typing in real time. It's not essential, but it's one of those features that makes the keyboard feel alive rather than purely functional.

Connectivity is another strong win here. You get tri-mode support: USB-C wired, Bluetooth (up to three devices), and 2.4GHz wireless. Switching between devices is smooth and practical, especially if you're juggling a laptop, tablet, or desktop setup.

Bluetooth does feel slightly less responsive compared to the 2.4GHz dongle or wired mode, but for everyday use, it's hardly noticeable.

When it comes to power, this keyboard features a 4000mAh battery. It easily supports long sessions of use without constantly reaching for a charger. With RGB backlight and the LCD screen turned off, it can last up to around 115 hours, so it's reliable for both work and casual gaming setups.

Performance in Real Life

In daily use, this Epomaker mechanical keyboard feels far more premium than its price tag suggests.

Whether you're working, gaming casually, or just typing for hours, it stays consistent and comfortable. The sound profile is pleasantly muted with a soft 'thocky' undertone, especially satisfying if you enjoy quieter keyboards.

Hot-swappable linear switches are a big bonus here. It means you're not locked into one typing feel. You can tweak and customise later without needing a whole new keyboard.

Combined with stabilisers that feel well-tuned out of the box, the overall experience is surprisingly refined.

Durability & Long-Term Feel

Despite its lightweight plastic build, the RT82 doesn't feel fragile. It holds up well under regular daily use, and the keycaps—made from dye-sub PBT—are built to resist shine and wear over time.

The hot-swap design also adds long-term value. If a switch wears out, you're not replacing the entire keyboard, just swapping a component. That alone makes it feel more future-proof than many budget keyboards.

Final Verdict: Is It Worth It?

This is where the RT82 becomes an easy recommendation. At under $90, it delivers features that typically sit in a much higher price bracket—gasket mounting, tri-mode connectivity, hot-swappable switches, and a customisable LCD screen.

Compared to similar keyboards, it doesn't just compete. It often feels like it's punching above its weight. You're getting a strong mix of performance and personality for relatively little money, which is still rare in this category.

The Epomaker RT82 ultimately stands out as a keyboard that feels more fun than it has any right to at this price point. It doesn't just tick boxes. It creates a typing experience that's comfortable, quiet, and a little expressive, thanks in part to that playful LCD screen.

Get one today from Epomaker's official website or Amazon and bring a little retro charm—and serious performance—to your desk.

About Epomaker

Founded in 2019, Epomaker is a global mechanical keyboard brand dedicated to making high-quality, feature-rich keyboards accessible to enthusiasts worldwide. Short for 'Epoch of Makers', it champions customization, creativity, and performance, blending advanced features with everyday reliability. Backed by a community-driven approach, Epomaker continuously refines its products through user feedback, delivering innovative, competitively priced keyboards built for work, play, and creation.