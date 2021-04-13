Rafael Nadal is preparing to play his second tournament in 2021 at the Monta Carlo Masters and insists he is happy in terms of his recovery from the back injury that stunted his Australian Open campaign in January.

The Spaniard, who is seeking his 12th title in the Principality, suffered a back injury in the build up to the year's first Grand Slam tournament. He found a way to get himself through the matches until his loss in the quarterfinals to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal, currently ranked No.3 in the world, says that he is now feeling good after two months of rehabilitation to ensure he is in prime condition going into the clay court campaign, which will culminate with the French Open at Roland Garros later this month.

"Yeah was a tough time before the Australian Open, I had to find solutions every single day to try to play the tournament," Nadal said, as quoted by Tennis Head. "Finally I did it, was not a bad result, the quarterfinal, [but] was not as good as I would have liked."

"I felt very ready for Melbourne, but then after the problem on the back, 20-something days before the tournament start, I had this problem, so I lost a little bit the positive feelings.

"Then it take some time to be back on court, I had to do some treatment at home, took a couple of weeks to work in the right way again," the 20-time men's singles Grand Slam champion added.

"But I am quite happy now, for the last one month I am practicing well. I was able to work as much as I like. So I am happy the way I arrived here."

Nadal is seeking his 12th Monte Carlo Masters title but being ranked No.3 will pose a trickier test in terms of the draw. He will also need to overcome World No.1 Novak Djokovic, who is currently undefeated in 2021.