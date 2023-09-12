Tourists who are booked to travel to Morocco are in a tricky situation even if they choose not to take the trip.

Last week, Morocco was struck by a powerful earthquake, which was the strongest in the North African country in nearly a century. The quake has killed at least 2,400 people. Moroccan soldiers and rescue teams in trucks and helicopters are currently battling to reach remote mountain towns devastated by the calamity.

Is travel to Morocco still open?

Yes, it is very much open. Travellers, who are wondering if flying out to Morocco in the coming days is appropriate, cannot be blamed. If people decide not to travel on their booked holiday, one must know that getting a refund looks unlikely as the majority of flights are scheduled to go ahead as planned and airlines have confirmed that they would continue to operate as normally as possible.

Since the earthquake shook Morocco, UK flights, including British Airways, easyJet and Tui from London Gatwick, easyJet from Luton, Ryanair from London Stansted and Tui from Birmingham and Manchester, have arrived and departed from the country.

With flights still on, unless a traveller has comprehensive travel insurance that specifically covers such events, claiming their money back looks highly unlikely.

FCDO's advisory

In addition, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has not suspended travel to Morocco as yet.

"All Moroccan airports are open and flights to and from the UK are operating normally, with some airlines laying on additional seats for travellers wishing to return to the UK earlier than planned," read FCDO's advisory.

"Travellers wishing to change their flight plans should liaise direct with their tour operators or airline companies. If you are planning to travel to Morocco imminently we advise you check with your accommodation provider/tour operator to confirm arrangements before departure in case of disruption or damage resulting from the earthquake.

"Should you require consular assistance please call the British Embassy in Rabat on +212 537 63 33 33 and select the menu option for consular services, or call the Foreign Office on +44 207 008 5000", added FCDO.

Which parts of Morocco are affected by the earthquake?

The earthquake's epicentre was high in the Atlas Mountains, meaning the worst affected regions are in central Morocco.

The nearest tourist hotspot is around 44 km away in Marrakech, where buildings have been damaged or collapsed due to the disaster. It is understood that most of the damage occurred in the medina - a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the oldest part of Marrakech.