Morrisons is undertaking a major shake-up, with over 100 cafés, florists, pharmacies, and convenience stores set to close by the end of 2025, in a sweeping restructuring effort that will affect locations across the country.

The supermarket giant announced that 103 outlets will close before the end of the year, including 51 cafés, 13 florists, 4 pharmacies, 18 Market Kitchens, and 17 Daily convenience stores. The move marks one of the largest operational changes in Morrisons' recent history. In 2021, the company operated 497 supermarkets across England, Wales, and Scotland, employing around 110,000 people and serving roughly 11 million customers each week.

A statement released in March 2025 confirmed the closure programme would be implemented 'over the next few months'. Morrisons said the decision was due to rising operational costs that were 'significantly out of line with usage, volumes, or the value that customers place on them'. Chief Executive Rami Baitiéh added that a minority of locations faced 'specific local challenges', making closure and space reallocation the only viable option.

Daily Store Closures Across the UK

Seventeen Morrisons Daily stores have already shut down this year, with most closures taking place on 16 April 2025. The Haxby branch in North Yorkshire closed shortly after on 14 May 2025. Among those affected were stores in Gorleston, Peebles, Shenfield, Poole, Tonbridge, and Romsey.

Other towns losing their Daily outlets included Stewarton, Selsdon, Great Barr, Whickham, Worle, Goring-By-Sea, Woking, Wokingham, Exeter, and Bath. The company confirmed that staff from these stores have been offered redeployment opportunities where possible.

Over 50 Café Closures Confirmed

Morrisons' in-store cafés have long been a staple for shoppers, but 51 will close as part of the restructuring. Although specific closure dates are yet to be revealed, Morrisons stated that cafés in most other locations still have 'a bright future'. The company said it plans to collaborate with third parties to bring in 'specialist offers' where cafés are being removed.

Cafés in Bathgate, Blackburn, Caernarfon, Dumbarton, Gloucester, High Wycombe, Leeds, Mansfield, Reigate, Solihull, Troon, Watford, and Wishaw are among those listed for closure. London will lose multiple cafés, including those in Erith, Harrow Hatch End, Queensbury, Stratford, and Wood Green.

Market Kitchens To Shut Down Completely

All 18 of Morrisons' Market Kitchen outlets will close this year. The concept, which offered freshly prepared food across multiple counters, will be discontinued entirely as part of the retailer's cost-cutting strategy.

The affected branches include locations in Aberdeen, Brentford, Camden Town, Canning Town, Cheltenham, Eccles, Edgbaston, Gravesend, Kirkby, Leeds, Lincoln, Nottingham, and Stoke. The company said the move will allow it to reallocate space and focus on services that align more closely with customer demand.

Pharmacy and Florist Departments Also Affected

Four pharmacies are also set to shut, located in Birmingham, Blackburn, Bradford, and London's Wood Green. Baitiéh said the closures form part of plans to 'renew and reinvigorate' the business and focus on departments customers value most.

Thirteen in-store florists will also be closing. These include outlets in Aberdeen, Bradford, Canning Town, Evesham, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Rubery, Sheffield, Sheldon, St Albans, St Helens, Stirchley, Sunderland, and Swinton. The florist division was first introduced in 2009 to bring specialist departments into stores and expanded in 2020 with 60 new stations nationwide.

A Period of Major Restructuring

Morrisons' restructuring comes amid increased competition in the grocery sector and rising operational costs across the retail industry. The closures are part of a wider strategy to streamline operations and ensure the business remains sustainable.

While many of the affected locations are expected to be repurposed or replaced with new retail partnerships, the scale of the closures means significant changes for communities that have relied on their local Morrisons services for years.

With over 100 cafés, florists, pharmacies, and stores set to shut before the end of 2025, thousands of customers across the UK will soon be checking to see whether their local Morrisons outlet is on the list.