A viral audio clip allegedly featuring US Vice President JD Vance criticising tech billionaire Elon Musk has been dismissed as fake by a senior White House official, amid growing concerns over the rise of AI-generated misinformation.

The recording, which quickly spread across TikTok, X and Reddit, claims to capture Vance disparaging Musk, stating: 'He's making me look bad' and calling him 'an unelected official' who is damaging the administration's image. However, the vice president's communications director, William Martin, categorically denied the authenticity of the clip, writing on X: 'This audio is 100% fake and most certainly not the Vice President.'

According to Newsweek, the clip first surfaced on TikTok via the user @Joseiitalia, where it quickly garnered over 1.5 million views. It was later reshared on X, formerly Twitter, amassing more than 500,000 views and sparking heated debate among users. The TikTok account in question is known for posting politically charged content critical of former President Donald Trump, including a viral video captioned 'Impeach Trump' which received more than 2 million views.

AI Deepfakes Raise Alarm Over Political Misinformation

Experts say the growing sophistication of artificial intelligence has made such hoaxes more convincing and dangerous. Per CNN, the number of AI-generated deepfakes rose by 44% in 2023 and a further 28% in 2024. Voice synthesis tools are now widely accessible, with some AI voice generators attracting over 16.8 million visits per month.

Although some AI clips are clearly satirical or comedic, this one appears designed to mislead. The poor audio quality and lack of context have added to suspicions. There is no clear source for the recording, no indication of where or when it was captured, and no explanation as to how a seemingly random social media user would gain access to private remarks from the vice president.

In the fake recording, the impersonated voice criticises Musk, saying: 'Everything that he's doing is getting criticised in the media and he says that he's helping and he's not... He has the audacity to act like he is an elected official. I am an elected official, I am the important one in this situation.'

These remarks starkly contrast with the vice president's public stance. According to The Independent, Vance and Musk are considered close allies. The two men reportedly exchange calls and texts regularly, and Musk has been a frequent visitor at the Naval Observatory, where Vance resides.

Vance and Musk's Ongoing Alliance

In February, Vance hosted Musk for dinner and continues to back him publicly. When Musk came under fire for his role leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – a controversial appointment made by President Trump – Vance defended him, writing on X: 'No one voted for Elon Musk. They did however vote for Donald Trump, who promised repeatedly to have Elon root out wasteful spending in our government.'

Despite Musk's increasing prominence within the Trump administration, allies of Vance insist the vice president does not view Musk as a political rival. The two were introduced by tech entrepreneur David Sacks 18 months ago, and Musk reportedly lobbied hard for Vance's inclusion on the Republican ticket, calling him 'the smartest and best on TV among the contenders'.

The Washington Post has reported that Vance remains 'personally close' to Musk and has 'no issue with the attention Musk receives'.

The Challenge of Regulating Deepfakes

The viral audio controversy arrives as lawmakers and celebrities in the US push for tougher legislation to combat AI-generated misinformation. As noted in CNN, Congress is currently reviewing the bipartisan "No Fakes Act", which would hold creators and platforms accountable for unauthorised AI-generated media.

The bill, supported by celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson and Steve Harvey, would impose fines of up to £3,900 ($5,000) per violation. However, civil liberties groups have raised concerns over First Amendment protections and the potential for overreach.

The spread of AI misinformation has been labelled a national security threat by digital privacy advocates, especially as manipulated content becomes harder to detect and more convincing to the public.

One user on TikTok wrote: 'With the rise of AI, I don't know what to believe anymore.' Another X user slammed the clip as a fabrication: 'That doesn't sound like Vance. You are pathetic for posting such a lie. Wouldn't be surprised if someone takes legal action.'

What Happens Next?

While JD Vance's team has moved swiftly to deny the clip's authenticity, the incident highlights how fragile public trust has become in the age of AI. Political figures, celebrities, and everyday users alike face growing uncertainty over what is real and what is fabricated.

As the US hurtles towards another presidential election, the proliferation of deepfakes and synthetic media is set to test democratic institutions, journalistic standards and voter discernment like never before.