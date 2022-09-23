When Queen Elizabeth II died earlier this month, two of her four children were present at her bedside. King Charles III joined his sister, Princess Anne, as their mother drew her last breath.

Now that King Charles III has ascended the throne, new reports have been released that hint at the new King's desire to change an 85-year-old law that would remove his brother, Prince Andrew, his son, Prince Harry, and his niece, Princess Beatrice, from their positions as counsellors of state.

Under the Regency Act 1937, the two princes and Princess Beatrice should be given the title of counsellors and serve as temporary deputies of the king should he be unable to carry out official duties due to illness or absence, such as during trips abroad.

With both Prince Andrew and Prince Harry's controversial backgrounds and having stepped back from public duties in the past, King Charles III may choose to turn to his beloved sister for counsel instead.

Princess Anne has long held a special place in the House of Windsor and is one of the most hardworking members of the family. Last year, she made 387 public appearances, narrowly besting her brother, who only made 385.

Princess Anne is currently 16th in line to the throne and is known for her no-nonsense attitude and work ethic. Compared to her siblings' scandals and dramas, she has mostly kept a private personal life. ABC News believes there is reason to believe that the king would have preference over promoting Anne to a key position to fill in for his duties should he be unable to do so.

When Prince Andrew was overwhelmed in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, it was reportedly Princess Anne who Charles relied upon for strength and guidance. Anne herself had declined royal titles for her children and had the initiative to create a strong connection with Scotland as a means of helping keep the United Kingdom together.

Princess Anne has described herself as "the boring old fuddy-duddy at the back," and counsellor of the state or not, she will continue to be of service to the monarchy and the crown.