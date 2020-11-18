There may be a new way to effectively kill coronavirus, and it might be found in the basic toiletries you have at home. A recent study showed that mouthwash may effectively kill coronavirus in the mouth in just a matter of 30 seconds.

Research by Cardiff University, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, showed promising indicators that a mouthwash that has 0.07 percent cetypyridinium chloride (CPC) may combat the virus. The study noted that it could kill the virus in just 30 seconds.

The researchers made the tests at the university laboratory. They tried to mimic the conditions of an individual's oropharynx passage. They then used mouthwash to see if it would be able to kill the virus.

Read more Coronavirus vaccine breakthrough: Moderna's Covid vaccine nearly 95% effective

Thereafter, a clinical trial will be examining how effective over-the-counter mouthwash will be in reducing the amount of coronavirus in the saliva of COVID-19 patients at the University Hospital of Wales. Since the clinical trial will still be carried out, the results are expected to be published in early 2021. The only brand of mouthwash that participated in the 12-week clinical trial was Dentyl.

Dr David Thomas said that while the in-vitro study is promising, it is clear that more clinical research is needed. They need to know if the effect of the over-the-counter mouthwash on the virus, which they achieved in the laboratory could also be replicated in patients. They are still looking forward to being able to complete the clinical trial by 2021.

Dr Graham Snyder, Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, said that there is some data out there, but that he is not saying that the data is great. He underscored that whenever people exhale, the virus could still be coming from a cough or a sneeze, CNN reports. His point is that one could not just sterilise the mouth as any microbe would be growing back in just a fairly short time.

Another doctor from the University of Maryland who does research on the transmission of viruses said that the virus is still in the nose, in the lung airways, or in the fluid of the vocal cords. He emphasised that these body areas are among the major sources of the virus.