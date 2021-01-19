Some pepperoni Hot Pockets were recalled by Nestle Prepared Foods after a number of consumers complained about finding either plastic or glass in the products. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA) posted the notice of recall on its website.

The notice stated that approximately 762,615 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets may possibly be contaminated with materials like hard plastic and glass. The specific lot that consumers must be aware of are those that were produced from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16.

Read more Thai restaurant offers cannabis-infused cuisine to curious customers

The shelf life of the not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) pepperoni hot pockets is 14 months. Consumers must watch out for the "54-oz carton packages containing 12 Nestlé HOT POCKETS BRAND SANDWICHES: PREMIUM PEPPERONI MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN & BEEF PIZZA GARLIC BUTTERY CRUST." The affected products have "BEST BEFORE FEB 2022" dates. The lot codes in question are 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614.

According to the notice, the discovery of the possible contamination happened when four consumer complaints were brought to the company. There was one minor oral injury, which is by far the worst case as of the Jan. 15 recall notice. There were no other additional reports of an injury or illness related to the consumption of the hot pockets.

A notice was also posted by Nestle USA on its website, which stated that the other variations of the product were not affected by the recall. Their packages that include two, five, and 17 pieces remain unaffected.

The company also reiterated that its number one priority is the quality, safety, and integrity of the products. At the same time, they are apologising for the inconvenience that the recall has caused its consumers.

Those who have already bought the product prior to the recall are advised to either throw away the food or return it to the place where they purchased it.

Recalls are made by companies after detection of any extraneous material that can pose a health risk to consumers. In August, a recall was also issued due to a salmonella outbreak. Onions were recalled by US stores, which covered red, yellow and white onions. Around 43 states across the US, and also those in Canada reported salmonella cases.