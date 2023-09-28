Tesla CEO Elon Musk is infamous for his often controversial tweets. He has often managed to court trouble for himself through his X (formerly Twitter) posts. In his latest post, he spoke about his experience with the COVID-19 vaccine and said that the booster dose of the vaccine can cause an allergic reaction in some cases.

"To be clear, I do support vaccines in general and COVID vaccines specifically. The science is unequivocal. In very rare cases, there is an allergic reaction, but this is easily addressed with an EpiPen," he said.

He further stated: "Some debate IMO as to whether a second synthetic mRNA shot is really needed, but the first is a no-brainer."

In very rare cases, there is an allergic reaction, but this is easily addressed with an EpiPen. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2021

The latest tweet from Musk doubting the efficacy of the second dose comes weeks after he made similar claims. He had claimed that there had been "quite a few negative reactions" to the second dose.

"For sure wise for elderly or immunocompromised to take the vaccine. Some debate about the second jab though. Quite a few negative reactions to that," he wrote.

However, his take on COVID vaccines did not go down well with X users, who seemed quite upset with his remarks and slammed him for making such "irresponsible" statements.

Not the first time:

Musk has been infamous for his tweets, which have even landed him in trouble in the past. He once tweeted: "Tesla stock price is too high imo." The tweet wiped $14 billion off that company's value.

He had once tweeted that he would sell "almost all physical possessions" and commit to "own no house" ever.

Musk, who has been openly critical of Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, once challenged Vladimir Putin to "single combat". The tech billionaire further stated that it was Ukraine that was at stake.

"I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat," he tweeted, and added that "stakes are Ukraine". In another tweet posted in Russian, Musk asked Putin if he agreed to the fight and tagged Kremlin's official English-language Twitter account in the tweet.

When his followers asked him if he had thought the challenge through, he wrote that he was absolutely serious about it.

"If Putin could so easily humiliate the West, then he would accept the challenge. But he will not," added Musk.

Last year, he changed his Twitter name to Elona Musk after Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, called him effeminate. Musk then responded by saying that he didn't need to train as it would give him "too much of an advantage".

"If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand, and I am not even left-handed," he added, signing off the message as "Elona".

Musk revealed that Kadryov had threatened him via a Telegram message after he challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "single combat."

Last week, he came under fire for giving unsolicited advice to American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Her fans mercilessly mocked him after he suggested that she post "some music or concert videos directly on X (formerly called Twitter)".

Musk's uncalled-for suggestion came after Swift took to social media platform X on Thursday to interact with her fans and unveil the four available back covers for her upcoming album.

Once, billionaire investor Warren Buffett also advised Musk to "please stop tweeting". In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, called Musk a remarkable guy and added: "I just don't see the necessity to communicate on social media."

Buffett then urged Musk to be more vigilant when sharing his thoughts online. "I think he has room for improvement," Buffett said. "And he would say the same thing".

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission made Musk sign a pact with them a few years ago. The agreement requires Musk's tweets to be validated by an expert panel before being posted on the platform.