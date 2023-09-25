International superstar Taylor Swift made headlines Sunday night when she was spotted cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.

The Chiefs triumphed over the Bears, finishing the game at 41-10.

Swift, donning a jacket with the Chiefs' colours, was seen cheering beside the Chiefs' Travis Kelce's mother, Donna, in a stadium suite. Her spectatorship in the game fueled even more speculation from both the NFL community and her fanbase, Swifties, about an ongoing dating rumour between the singer-songwriter and the Chiefs tight end.

A love story?

Swift was seen clapping and cheering excitedly for the Chiefs and their efforts to win the game against the Bears, as shown by footage from Fox Sports during the Sunday game. Kelce, in particular, scored a crucial touchdown to secure a lead, orchestrated by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In his walk-off interview, Mahomes said that he knew Swift would be in the suite to watch the game and made sure to pass Kelce for a touchdown to leave a good impression on the singer.

Once the game concluded, the official NFL TikTok account posted a video of Swift and Kelce exiting Arrowhead Stadium after flashing a quick smile for social media. The pair was also seen leaving the stadium parking lot in a top-down car.

Making the play

Days before the game, Kelce publicly disclosed an invite to Swift during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show podcast.

He cited that he saw an Eras Tour show in Arrowhead Stadium, where Swift charmed and belted out her hit songs for a Kansas crowd. Kelce said that he would like to return the favour with a performance on the field.

When show host Pat McAfee asked about the rumour, Kelce didn't confirm meeting Swift in person at all. However, Kelce implied that the invite to Swift meant that it would be up to the hitmaker to establish correspondence and is excited for a reply.

Kelce also said in his New Heights podcast that he wanted to talk with Swift during her Eras concert tour in Kansas City, hoping to give her a friendship bracelet with his number in it. He was unsuccessful in his attempt, as Swift was reported to conserve her voice for her set consisting of a whopping 44 songs.

The rumour between Swift and Kelce began from a report by The Messenger, where the pair was spotted hanging out in New York City. Sources say that they met twice in the city, but claimed that the meeting was nothing serious.