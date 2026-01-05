Massive observatories and orbiting telescopes like the Hubble typically dominate the conversation when it comes to deep space. However, a multi-million-pound budget isn't always required to witness a cosmic event. A rare traveller from interstellar space was recently documented without the help of a government agency.

Instead, a dedicated enthusiast tracked the mysterious object straight from a garden. As the object makes its rapid departure back into the interstellar void, a clear image has emerged from the Pacific Northwest, proving that significant celestial tracking is no longer the sole province of professional institutions. Patrick Finney, an astrophotography enthusiast from Portland, Oregon, captured a 'scientifically significant' shot of Comet 3I/ATLAS from his backyard.

Rare Interstellar Traveller Spotted From an Oregon Backyard

The object in question, known as Comet 3I/ATLAS, is a unique celestial body. It holds the distinct honour of being only the third extrasolar visitor ever recorded within our solar system. Most comets originate from the local Oort Cloud, but this specific visitor came from much further away. It travelled from a point well beyond the sun's gravitational influence.

While its exact size remains a matter of debate among scientists, its trajectory is undeniable. The comet arrived in the summer, made a spectacular appearance in late December, and is currently accelerating away from our planet. While major telescopes provided the bulk of the imagery during the comet's approach, a Portland man managed to capture a striking photograph right as the new year began.

How Smart Technology Enabled Patrick Finney's Stellar Capture

Capturing a fast-moving, dim object from a residential area is no small feat. To achieve this, Finney utilised a ZWO SeeStar S50. This device represents a leap forward in consumer astronomy gear, blending optics with intelligent software.

'This is a smart telescope, meaning it has GPS tracking and can find the object you want to see,' Finney said. 'It also has edit features and filtering to enhance imagery. All imagery is viewable on your cellphone via SeeStar's downloadable app.'

Finney noted that the equipment is compact but performs exceptionally well with deep space objects. However, the capture was far from simple. He managed to secure only one usable photo, but that single frame was scientifically significant. It successfully displayed the separation between the comet's nucleus and its tail, a detail that many other photographs failed to resolve.

The Science of a High-Speed Exit

The comet made its closest approach to Earth on December 19, coming within 270 million kilometres (1.8 AU). Its origins are traced back to the direction of the constellation Sagittarius, having been discovered roughly 675.9 million kilometres (420 million miles) away by the ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) survey telescope in Rio Hurtado, Chile.

'Comet 3I/ATLAS is the third object in history from outside of our solar system to be discovered within our solar system,' NASA said.

The farewell sunrise of 3I ATLAS was captured on timelapse from the ISS and became one of the most beautiful shots of the flyby.pic.twitter.com/dhg9XrvZdm — All day Astronomy (@forallcurious) December 24, 2025

For most skywatchers in the Pacific Northwest, specifically along the Washington and Oregon coasts, the comet was impossible to see with the naked eye. It required powerful optics to resolve. Yet, Finney caught it just as it headed into 'the black'—a phrase popularised by the cult classic sci-fi show Firefly.

As 3I/ATLAS retreats, its behaviour follows the laws of physics precisely. The sun's gravitational influence caused the comet to speed up considerably during its approach. Now, as it exits, that velocity is slowing as expected. Eventually, it will leave our system, travelling at essentially the same speed it possessed upon arrival.