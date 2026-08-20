NASA's $30 million mission to save a $500 million space telescope has failed, sealing the fate of the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory. The observatory is now expected to plunge into Earth's atmosphere and burn up later this year, the agency confirmed on Wednesday in Washington.

The attempted rescue was meant to buy years of extra life for Swift, which has circled the planet since 2004. The spacecraft has been tracking gamma-ray bursts and other powerful cosmic events.

Heightened solar activity had dragged the observatory down to roughly 214 to 216 miles above Earth, far lower than intended, and Swift has no propulsion of its own. NASA turned off its science instruments earlier this year to minimise drag while it waited for help.

Why Katalyst's Space Tug Failed Before It Reached Swift

The plan hinged on LINK, a robotic 'space tug' built by Arizona-based start-up Katalyst Space Technologies, launched on 3 July atop a Pegasus XL rocket air-dropped from an aircraft over the Pacific. LINK was intended to rendezvous with Swift at about 347 kilometres up, grab hold of ground-handling flanges on the telescope and tow it back to around 600 kilometres.

That would have been the first US mission to physically boost an existing government observatory not designed for servicing. Soon after reaching space, LINK began spinning uncontrollably, losing two of its three reaction wheels and suffering partial failure of its cold gas thrusters, according to a NASA commissioning update.

Engineers uploaded new attitude-control software and switched to the craft's electric Hall-effect thrusters to slow the tumble. The spin eased but never fully stopped, and communications remained intermittent.

But the xenon propellant used for attitude control was the same fuel LINK needed to push Swift into a safer orbit — a trade-off the mission could not resolve. 'Following continued monitoring and assessment of the LINK spacecraft, Katalyst Space and NASA together have concluded that due to ongoing attitude control issues, the mission will not include the capture and boost of NASA's Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory,' the two organisations said in a joint statement.

NASA administrator Jared Isaacman said: 'This is not the outcome we were working toward, but it does not change why this mission was worth attempting.'

Swift's Descent October Re-Entry Confirmed After Rescue Failure

Swift has been a workhorse for high-energy astrophysics since its launch nearly 20 years ago, triggering rapid follow-up observations worldwide whenever it detects a gamma-ray burst or exploding star. NASA previously valued the mission at around $500 million.

Read more NASA's $30 Million Bid To Save Ageing Swift Observatory Called off After Rescue Craft Suffers Control Problems NASA's $30 Million Bid To Save Ageing Swift Observatory Called off After Rescue Craft Suffers Control Problems

Without a successful orbit boost, the observatory is expected to re-enter the atmosphere in an uncontrolled descent no earlier than October, according to NASA. Most of it is expected to burn up, with any surviving fragments predicted to fall into the ocean.

Katalyst said LINK will still operate near Swift without trying to grapple it, to test techniques that could inform future servicing missions. Chief executive Ghonhee Lee described the project as a 'high-risk, high-reward challenge' on an 'aggressive timeline' of under a year. The company had learned 'a tremendous amount' that would shape its next-generation servicing craft.

NASA had positioned LINK as a pathfinder for commercial satellite servicing, following the cancellation of its own over-budget OSAM-1 servicing programme, intended to show that smaller commercial contracts could keep ageing spacecraft in orbit rather than losing them to re-entry.

Future Space Telescope Rescues in Doubt

The Hubble Space Telescope, another ageing observatory gradually losing altitude due to the same solar activity, had been widely viewed as a candidate for a future boost if Swift's rescue succeeded. NASA has not said Hubble is now ruled out, but the failed mission adds to the technical and political uncertainty surrounding any future servicing attempt.