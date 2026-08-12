NASA has rejected an online conspiracy theory known as 'Project Anchor', which claimed the Earth would lose gravity for seven seconds on Wednesday, 12 August, insisting such an event is scientifically impossible.

The 'Project Anchor' claims circulated rapidly online in recent weeks, prompting the space agency to issue a statement clarifying that a temporary loss of gravity cannot occur.

How the 'Project Anchor' Hoax Took Off

The theory gained traction on X earlier this month as the August date approached. Proponents alleged that a leaked NASA document warned of intersecting gravitational waves emanating from black holes, which would supposedly strip the planet of gravity for seven seconds.

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Posts claimed the agency was secretly preparing for this event through a covert operation. Online commentators stated this initiative had a designated budget of £71 billion ($89 billion).

Funds were allegedly used to construct underground bunkers to protect selected individuals, while the narrative suggested the public would be left vulnerable when the anomaly ended, causing floating objects to crash back to the ground.

These claims attracted widespread engagement online. The volume of such posts eventually prompted the space agency to address the viral story.

Posting on X, @BaronDestructo stated that the theory was 'truly the wildest' and highlighted claims that the event was triggered by 'the intersection of gravitational waves from two black holes'. Another user, @MaDJEric, claimed that 'the world will lose gravity for 7 seconds' while alleging that the covert project carried a budget of £71 billion ($89 billion).

A separate account under the handle @syncronus posted that a leaked document showed Earth would face a 'zero-gravity condition' during the celestial event. Further fuelling the claims, @Truthpole wrote that 'world elites have been quietly preparing' for the alleged disruption by constructing underground bunkers.

On August 12, 2026, the world will lose gravity for 7 seconds. NASA knows. They’re preparing but won’t tell us why. In November 2024, a secret NASA document titled “Project Anchor” leaked online. The project’s budget is $89 billion, & its goal is to survive a 7-second… pic.twitter.com/XS567dYvu8 — M.A. (@MaDJEric) August 9, 2026

NASA Explains Why Gravity Cannot Switch Off

NASA official Karen Fox addressed the situation directly to the media. She noted that this specific rumour is not new and said the same narrative resurfaces online every year.

In response to the speculation regarding the purported 'Project Anchor', NASA released statements explaining the fundamental principles of physics that govern the planet. An agency spokesperson reminded the public that the total gravitational force of the Earth is determined by its mass.

According to NASA, the only conceivable way for the planet to experience a sudden loss of gravity would require the Earth system to undergo a massive reduction in its physical material.

The agency stated that the combined mass of the core, mantle, crust, ocean, terrestrial water and atmosphere would need to dissipate for such a failure to occur, a scenario that conflicts with the established laws of planetary science.

The timing of the online claims coincided with real celestial movements, which may have contributed to the speculation. However, the spokesperson said a total solar eclipse has no unusual impact on the gravitational pull of the planet.

While the gravitational attraction of the Sun and Moon does affect tidal forces, it does not alter the total gravity of the Earth. These tidal shifts are well understood by researchers and remain predictable decades in advance.

Among wild conspiracy theories, this is truly the wildest. Project Anchor is purportedly a secret NASA project preparing for a gravitational anomaly on August 12th, when Earth will lose gravity for 7 seconds due to the intersection of gravitational waves from two black holes.… pic.twitter.com/eQJhFnvGnS — Joseph Mallozzi 🏴‍☠️ (@BaronDestructo) July 27, 2026

Real Astronomical Events on the Same Day

While the planet did not lose its gravity on Wednesday, millions of people observed real events of astronomical significance. A rare total solar eclipse passed across parts of Europe, while observers in the United States saw a partial solar eclipse stretching from Alaska down to North Carolina.

The visibility of the solar event depended on geographical location. According to NASA data, the Moon obscured approximately 37 per cent of the Sun for viewers in Fairbanks, Alaska. Observers in Bangor, Maine, saw about 24 per cent coverage, and those in New York City experienced about a 9 per cent blockage.

The day unfolded with observable cosmic phenomena rather than any suspension of the laws of physics.