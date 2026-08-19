An attempted £23.5 million ($30 million) mission to save NASA's ageing Swift Observatory has been called off after the Link rescue spacecraft developed control problems in orbit, leaving the space telescope on course to burn up in Earth's atmosphere.

NASA and its commercial partner Katalyst Space Technologies confirmed on Wednesday that they had jointly decided to abandon the salvage effort after failing to correct the anomalies on the autonomous servicing craft.

Control Failures End Swift Observatory Rescue

The operation was designed to capture the observatory and boost it to a higher altitude. Flight controllers were unable to fix persistent positioning problems on the rescue vessel, which means the telescope is now expected to be destroyed on re-entry.

Intense solar activity caused the telescope to lose altitude faster than engineers had anticipated. To counter this decay, NASA awarded a £23.5 million ($30 million) contract to Katalyst to raise its orbit.

The rescue craft launched in July but entered a sudden uncontrollable spin weeks into its flight. Ground teams managed to slow the rotation, but technical faults continued to affect its attitude control systems, and the capture attempt was cancelled.

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The uncontrolled atmospheric re-entry of the spacecraft is not expected before October.

Launched in 2004, the observatory spent two decades identifying distant gamma-ray bursts and exploding stars.

Its primary scientific instruments were deactivated earlier this year to reduce atmospheric drag.

As of Wednesday, the satellite was orbiting at an altitude of 214 miles (345 kilometres), well below its original deployment height of 373 miles (600 kilometres).

'This is not the outcome we were working toward, but it does not change why this mission was worth attempting,' NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said in a statement. Katalyst will continue flying the Link spacecraft near the descending telescope to demonstrate capabilities for future orbital servicing operations.

The project was developed on an accelerated schedule. Katalyst Chief Executive Officer Ghonhee Lee noted that the mission was assembled in under a year. 'We took on this high-risk, high-reward challenge and are proud of the milestones we reached along the way,' Lee stated.

The halted mission illustrates the challenges facing the commercial satellite servicing sector, as agencies increasingly rely on private firms to extend the lifespans of orbital infrastructure and limit space debris.

Data gathered by Link will be used to inform the design of next-generation robotic servicing craft for future recovery operations.

NASA has given up on their mission to save a $250,000,000 telescope.



The Swift Observatory will crash into Earth's atmosphere later this year and disintegrate. pic.twitter.com/qkXTyt7Jy4 — Pubity (@pubity) August 19, 2026

Implications for Hubble Following Swift Observatory Decision

The failure raises questions about other scientific assets experiencing orbital decay. NASA's Hubble Space Telescope had been seen as a likely future candidate for an orbital boost if the Link spacecraft had performed successfully.

The 36-year-old Hubble is also experiencing a drop in altitude because of recent solar outbursts increasing drag in the upper atmosphere.

The cancellation of the current recovery effort leaves the future of the Hubble telescope unresolved. Authorities have not confirmed whether Hubble will face a similar operational outcome.

As the astronomical community prepares for the loss of the Swift Observatory, its record of discoveries remains.

While the telescope's expected re-entry will end its role in gamma-ray astronomy, lessons from the recovery attempt are expected to shape how space agencies plan to protect scientific instruments in orbit.