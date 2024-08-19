The UK's fast-food landscape is about to experience a major shake-up as several popular American chains prepare to make their debut or expand their presence across the country. Following the successful introductions of brands like Wendy's, Popeyes, and Wingstop, which have already established themselves in the UK market, new players are set to offer British consumers a taste of America's most beloved fast-food offerings. Here's a closer look at the US food chains set to arrive or expand in the UK over the next few years, promising to bring serious competition to established favourites like McDonald's.

Dave's Hot Chicken: Bringing the Heat to British Shores

One of the most anticipated arrivals is Dave's Hot Chicken, a brand that has taken the United States by storm. Known for its spicy Nashville-style chicken, the chain began as a humble pop-up in a Los Angeles parking lot in 2017, started by four friends with a passion for hot chicken. The brand quickly gained a cult following, leading to rapid expansion across the US. Today, Dave's Hot Chicken boasts over 200 locations nationwide and has been recognised as America's fastest-growing restaurant chain.

Dave's Hot Chicken is set to make a bold entry into the UK market, with plans to open 60 locations across the country by 2025. The first of these outlets is expected to open in London in the first half of 2025, marking the beginning of what could be a nationwide trend. Despite having a simple menu featuring just sliders and chicken tenders, the brand has garnered support from high-profile investors like Drake, Samuel L. Jackson, and Usher. Side options like fries, cheese fries, mac and cheese, and kale slaw accompany the spicy chicken, offering a full-flavour experience that's sure to intrigue UK diners .

Carl's Jr: The Iconic Charbroiled Burger Experience

Another American favourite making its way to the UK is Carl's Jr, a chain known for its charbroiled burgers cooked over hot coals. Carl's Jr has been a staple in the US fast-food scene, particularly known for its hearty, flavour-packed offerings. The brand's menu includes a variety of burgers, wraps, milkshakes, and its signature items like chicken tenders and chicken stars. Among the most popular choices is the El Diablo burger, a spicy creation that has been a fan favourite since its initial release in 2018. The burger features a combination of charbroiled beef, bacon, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and jalapeño popper bits, all served on a potato bun.

While details about the specific locations and opening dates for Carl's Jr in the UK are still under wraps, the company has expressed "ambitious" plans for expansion, with close to 100 restaurants already operating across Europe .

Wingstop: Expanding the Wing Craze Across the UK

For those who love chicken wings, Wingstop is already a familiar name. The Dallas-based chain has been steadily expanding its footprint in the UK since it first arrived in 2018. With 39 locations open as of late 2023, Wingstop is planning a significant expansion in 2024, with 15 new outlets set to open across the country. The new locations will be spread across Essex, Hertfordshire, Yorkshire, and the Greater London area, further cementing Wingstop's presence in the UK market.

Wingstop's menu offers a variety of chicken options, including boneless wings, tenders, and burgers, all customisable with a selection of bold flavours such as Mango Habanero, Louisiana Rub, and Spicy Korean Q. The chain's fries, often praised as "unreal" by fans, are another major draw, alongside other side offerings like churros and loaded fries. With endorsements from celebrities like Rick Ross, Lil Nas X, and UK stars such as Stormzy and Central Cee, Wingstop is poised to give KFC a run for its money in the UK chicken market .

Wendy's: Bringing Back a Fast-Food Favourite

Wendy's has been a significant player in the fast-food industry since its founding in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Known for its unique square-shaped beef patties and the beloved Frosty dessert—a delightful blend of milkshake and ice cream—Wendy's has built a loyal following over the decades.

Wendy's made its UK return in 2021, and since then, the chain has expanded to over 30 locations across the country, with restaurants and delivery-only kitchens popping up in cities such as Camden, Guildford, Peterborough, Colchester, and Reading. The brand's expansion shows no signs of slowing down as it continues to re-establish itself as a major player in the UK fast-food scene .

Popeyes: Expanding Its Southern Charm Across Britain

Another brand familiar to UK consumers is Popeyes, which made a splash when it opened its first UK location in Stratford, London, in November 2021. The chain's Louisiana-style chicken sandwich quickly went viral, even sparking debates over whether it was better than McDonald's. Since then, Popeyes has expanded to 38 locations across the UK, with ambitious plans to triple that number by 2024.

New Popeyes restaurants are slated to open in cities including Glasgow, Swansea, Birmingham, Bishop Auckland, Manchester, London, Aberdeen, Nottingham, and Exeter. The chain's expansion strategy includes drive-thrus and delivery kitchens, aiming to make its signature Southern-style chicken more accessible to UK diners .

Chick-fil-A: A Controversial Comeback on the Horizon

Lastly, Chick-fil-A, one of the most widely recognised chicken chains in the US, is planning a return to the UK after a brief and controversial debut in 2019. The brand initially opened a location in Reading's The Oracle shopping mall, but it closed after just six months following backlash over the company's donations to anti-LGBT organisations. Despite this rocky start, Chick-fil-A is planning to open five more locations in the UK starting in 2025.

Supporters of the chain are hopeful that Chick-fil-A will bring its full menu to the UK, including its popular breakfast offerings like wraps, muffins, and savoury biscuits—similar to scones—filled with chicken. As the company prepares for its UK comeback, it will be interesting to see how it navigates the challenges of operating in a market that has become increasingly mindful of corporate ethics .

Fast Food in the UK: More Choices, More Competition

As these US fast-food giants prepare to make their mark on the UK, consumers can look forward to a more diverse and competitive fast-food market. Whether it's the spicy offerings of Dave's Hot Chicken, the charbroiled goodness of Carl's Jr, or the bold flavours of Wingstop, there's no doubt that these brands will bring new excitement to the UK's fast-food scene. With more options than ever before, the future of fast food in the UK looks set to be both thrilling and delicious.