Fast food reviews are the most recent trend followed by content creators on TikTok.

Some creators have been slammed for profiting from their food reviews and monetising their content through paid partnerships. Viewers have questioned the creators on whether they have paid for their meals themselves or if the food was gifted to them by the restaurant.

Last month, TikTok Content Creator Miriam Webb said that while employed by the fried-chicken chain Chick-fil-A, the fast food restaurant asked her to stop posting videos of her staff meals on social media because it breached company policy.

Webb, known on TikTok as @mirithesiren, first reviewed her first staff meal while working a shift in December. She decided to do this because she wanted to share her experiences with her followers and give them a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to work at Chick-fil-A.

Since then, Webb, with her unwavering passion and dedication, has shared over 40 videos in her Chick-fil-A uniform, showcasing her free staff meals to her viewers. In each video, she opened with the same introduction, Webb rated sandwiches, chicken nuggets, waffle fries, and mac and cheese, sharing her genuine experiences.

Webb started her staff meal videos, which have generated hundreds of thousands of views, with the introduction: "It's a great day at Chick-fil-A, and today I'm gonna show you what I get on my employee meal."

One video from February has been viewed more than 3.5 million times. In this video, Webb shares a 'menu hack' for making a boba milk tea using ingredients from Chick-fil-A. She also demonstrates how to make a strawberry-frosted lemonade, a refreshing twist on the classic beverage.

In her video tutorial, Webb appears to use ingredients from the Chick-fil-A restaurant. Webb combines various Chick-fil-A sauces in her other videos to create unique flavours.

Webb's TikTok videos are filmed in the restaurant's dining area or staff room, with little background noise. Still filmed in a quiet location, some of Webb's videos are recorded in the restaurant's outdoor seating area.

In a video posted on TikTok in mid-April, Webb told her followers that Chick-fil-A had stopped her from recording food review videos while at work.

"I was reached out to by Chick-fil-A upper management and PR to let me know that my videos break a rule in our employee handbook," Webb said. "Unfortunately, Chick-fil-A is unwilling to make an exception for me or collaborate with me."

The video received several comments, with TikTok users asking Webb to share which business policy she had violated publicly.

In an interview with Business Insider, Webb said that the fast-food chain owner was "gracious" and explained the policy "very kindly." According to the content creator, she was told that she could continue making Chick-fil-A review videos, but not while wearing her uniform.

"I'm not angry with Chick-fil-A," Webb added in a video. "I still love the company." The content creator has explained that Chick-fil-A has since allowed Webb to keep her current videos posted on her TikTok profile.

Before the company's PR team contacted her, Webb's last Chick-fil-A post, which attracted 3.4 million views, was a review of the four drinks in the brand's limited-edition Cherry Berry range.

In the video, which appears to be filmed in the restaurant and shows Webb wearing her work uniform, the content creator said she bought the beverages and did not obtain the drinks through her staff meal allowance.

Webb has since left Chick-fil-A to focus on content creation, telling reporters that she handed in her notice after being employed at the company for over a year. She made this decision because she felt that her creativity was being limited by the company's social media policy.

"I love my team," Webb said, speaking about her time at the Los Angeles branch. Chick-fil-A has yet to respond to a request for comment.