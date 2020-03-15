The NBA suspended all games since Thursday night when preliminary testing showed at least one player, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, testing positive for COVID-19. Their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was cancelled before tip off on Wednesday night.

Since then, individual players and teams have donated money, food, and other goods to people affected by the league lockdown. Gobert, the NBA cluster patient zero donated $500,000 to the Vivint Smart Home Arena, The COVID social services relief in Utah, Oklahoma City, and France.

The Vivint Smart Home Arena is the home court of the Utah Jazz. $200,000 of the pledged donation will be given to them in conjunction with the employee assistance efforts already undertaken by Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment, a corporate subsidiary that owns the arena and the Utah Jazz.

Gobert will also donate 100,000 each to the State of Utah and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Health department utilised 58 of their 300 testing kits to test the Utah Jazz team following the initial testing that found Gobert positive for the virus. A second Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive as a result.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver cancelled the NBA games the next day. It severely affected the financial standing of part-time employees that work on arenas during games.

Gobert also donated 100,000 euros to his native country. France has a total of 4,469 confirmed cases and 91 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to NBA.com, Gobert released the following statement in response to the developing situation:

"I am humbled by the tireless efforts and care of people around the globe for those affected by COVID-19, especially my own communities of Utah and France, in addition to my appreciation for the state of Oklahoma and my care there, and of course, my Utah Jazz family.

I know there are countless ways that people have been impacted. These donations are a small token that reflect my appreciation and support for all those impacted and are the first of many steps I will take to try and make a positive difference, while continuing to learn more about COVID-19 and educate others. Much gratitude, RG."