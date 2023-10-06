Google's recently unveiled Pixel 8 series smartphones boast an impressive array of awe-inspiring AI features. In fact, the search giant is touting the Pixel 8 Pro as the "first phone built for the generative AI era".

To those unaware, the Pixel 8 lineup comprises the standard Pixel 8 and the higher-end Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. Both handsets have a slew of hardware upgrades.

However, it looks like Google did not rely only on hardware to beat its competition. The Made by Google 2023 event, which took place on October 4, revolved around the Pixel 8 launch, as well as AI.

Google has incorporated generative AI (artificial intelligence) features into its new Pixel devices to compete with its biggest rival, Apple's iPhone 15.

According to Soniya Jobanputra, who is Director of Product Management at Google, the company is focusing more on delivering the computing power users need. So, it is important for the company to bring its AI features on its smartphones.

The top executive said Google wants to ensure that Pixel smartphone users do not have to rely on their laptop or other connected device to perform these tasks. The Tensor G3 chip plays a vital role in bringing AI capabilities to the new Pixel smartphones.

The G3, which is Google's in-house custom chip, enables the company to leverage intelligence and machine learning. The chip also allows Google to add features that improve the phone's camera or voice calls.

New AI-focused features coming to Pixel phones

"We want to process your information on your device and reduce latency to provide you with faster responses. For these reasons, we aim to move our models to the device rather than having everything run in the cloud," Jobanputra told The Indian Express.

The tech giant announced a slew of AI-focused features that are headed to Pixel phones soon. For instance, the Magic Editor can effortlessly reposition and resize its subject using generative AI.

Aside from this, there's an Audio Magic Eraser tool that comes in handy for getting rid of distracting sounds from videos. Likewise, Video Boost is another useful tool that enables Night Sight Video.

The Pixel 8 Pro comes with a new feature dubbed Zoom Enhance that lets you pinch to zoom in about 30 times after taking a photo. The feature can be used to edit a specific area as well. As if that weren't enough, Google is set to integrate the capabilities of its Bard AI bot into Google Assistant.

Jobanputra noted that these features are made for everybody. "When we are designing Pixel phones and Pixel features, we are building things for everyone. That's why we make some of our features available to everyone in photos with our editing tools," she said.

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were subject to a lot of leaks ahead of the launch. Some key details about the Pixel 8 were leaked in an unboxing video even before Google officially announced it earlier this month.