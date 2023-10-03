Google is gearing up to host its Made by Google 2023 event this week. Much to the delight of Pixel fans, an unboxing video of the Pixel 8 smartphone has surfaced online ahead of its impending launch.

The search giant is expected to unveil a slew of exciting Pixel devices, including the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel Watch 2 at the event.

In the meantime, a tech-focused YouTube channel has given us a glimpse into the awe-inspiring outward appearance of Pixel 8 through an unboxing video.

The unboxing video featuring the yet-to-be-announced Pixel 8 has been posted by the YouTube channel PBK Reviews. In the short clip, we can see the standard Google Pixel 8 in the Hazel colour option.

Furthermore, the clip reveals what we are getting in the box. Apparently, the box comprises a USB-C to USB-C cable and a Quick Switch adapter for data transfer. Regrettably, the box does not include a charging adapter.

Aside from this, the packaging sheds some light on the key specifications of the handset. For instance, it confirms the presence of 128GB of onboard storage. Also, it says the phone sports a 6.2-inch display.

The Pixel 8 will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a SIM tray. The packaging showcases the phone's design as well. The device has a shiny glass back and a camera bar similar to previously launched Pixel smartphones.

Pixel 8 Pro: Everything we know so far

Like its sibling, the Pixel 8 Pro has been floating around the rumour mill for a while now. The Pixel 8 series will be announced on October 4. The American tech giant could release the handset on October 11, considering the Pixel 7 Pro went on sale just a week after its reveal.

According to a price leak we've had for the Pixel 8 Pro, it will increase to $999 (around £828). There's a lot of hype around the design of the Pixel 8 series. Tipster OnLeaks shared Pixel 8 Pro renders earlier this year, showing that the phone still measures 6.7 inches like its precursor.

However, the Pixel 8 Pro will sport a flat display instead of a curved screen. This would completely change the device's look and feel. The display will reportedly offer more pixels than the basic Pixel 8.

Aside from this, the Pixel 8 Pro screen could turn out to be brighter, offering 1,600 nits brightness. Later, some reports clarified this was the Pixel 8 Pro's HDR brightness, with its peak outdoor brightness measuring 2,400 nits, courtesy of a new "Super Actua" display system.

There will be one single glass section covering all three cameras. Google isn't shying away from showcasing its upcoming Pixel devices. The official Made by Google YouTube channel posted a teaser for the Pixel 8 series last month.

Pixel 8 Pro: Colours, other key details

Despite the lack of an official confirmation, past leaks suggest the Pixel 8 Pro will be an eSIM-only phone. in other words, Pixel 8 Pro owners will have to ditch their physical SIM card.

Details about the possible Pixel 8 Pro colour options have already been leaked. According to the image revealed by Google itself, the Pixel 8 Pro will be available for purchase in black, white and blue options.

While the Pixel 8 is expected to come in a Hazel shade, this leak implies Google is discontinuing the Hazel option that was previously available on the Pixel 7 Pro. If this rumour is anything to go by, the Pixel 8 Pro will not come in the fan-favourite Hazel colourway.

These colours were later confirmed by Google through its 360-degree online simulator and unofficial leaked renders.

Everybody's talking bout the #Pixel7a I unveiled in November and #Google hasn't made official yet. And guess what?...😏



Here comes your very 1st and early look at the #Pixel8Pro! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions)



On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/qAXnInnlaK pic.twitter.com/9W44KFTSjr — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 14, 2023

The upgrades tipped for the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro seem fairly substantial, featuring an all-new camera setup, a more powerful chipset and new software features, all coupled with an awe-inspiring design.

No way. It happened AGAIN. Google themselves leaked the Pixel 8 Pro.



You can see a full 360 degree view of the phone here, confirming the colors (Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky) as well as the components (like the temperature sensor). https://t.co/xfpn4t3tyR pic.twitter.com/UzmtR7ov1L — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 6, 2023

Also, it is worth noting that the aforementioned changes do not address some of the outgoing Pixel 7 Pro's flaws.

For instance, the phones will still pack less powerful chipsets than what we see in a new Samsung Galaxy or iPhone. Moreover, Google might end up offering a smaller battery to power the upcoming handsets.

Nevertheless, Google will put these speculations to rest soon. Until then, readers are advised to take these reports with a grain of salt.